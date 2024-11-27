Squid Game season 2 trailer drops a month out from release

After many long years of waiting we’re almost there. Hallelujah. Netflix is about to release Squid Game season 2, and has dropped what’s likely to be one of its final trailers.

Squid Game season 2 arrives one month after this trailer dropped, on December 26, primed to fill that boring bit between Christmas and New Year.

This “official trailer” doesn’t tell us a whole lot we didn’t already know about the second series of Squid Game, but not everyone has been gobbling up every morsel of info going since 2021.

Your basic primer is that in Squad Game 2, Player 456 Gi-hun returns to the games, having — spoiler alert for the first season — made it out alive first time around.

As he says in the trailer, Gi-hun wants to bring an end to the games, in which 456 players compete in deadly trials to be in with a chance of winning a large cash prize.

What else can we take from this new trailer? There’s a young guy with purple hair whose 2-second appearance marks him out as a dangerous sociopath type.

A mother and son (player 007) duo sits at the other end of the spectrum, the son hoping to be able to pay off his debts with the winnings — perhaps not quite fully taking onboard his mother is likely to die in the process.

The trailer also sets up a player revolt storyline. “Those who created this game… we should fight them,” says Gi-hun in the trailer voice over.

Squid Game seasons 2 and 3 were reportedly filmed back-to-back, and the third (and final, for now) is expected to be released in 2025.

Netflix has not announced how many episodes feature in each season, but it has been reported season 2 will feature six episodes, and season 3 seven episodes. These are relatively short runs compared to the initial 9-episodes of 2021's first season, but this doesn’t necessarily mean a great deal when Netflix episodes can vary greatly in length.