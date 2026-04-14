One of London’s biggest comedy festivals is officially coming back for 2026

It’s lovely when good things make a comeback: Hannah Montana, Oasis, Balamory. In welcome news, one of London’s biggest comedy festivals is returning to the city after a short break – an interval, if you will, promising big names and even bigger laughs.

This summer, Roundhouse Comedy Festival returns. Originally debuting back in 2023, the festival became beloved for bringing together some of the biggest names and best talent in the biz. It’s basically a miniature Edinburgh Fringe for those of us still stuck in London. Running from 1st until 18th August, the 2026 edition promises “more shows, more comedians, and a frankly irresponsible amount of laughter”.

Whilst you hear “comedy festival”, you’ll probably be thinking “stand-up” – and you wouldn’t be wrong, but the lineup will include all sorts of comedy, from headliners and specials, to sketches, and live podcast recordings.

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Like all big festivals, the lineup is currently under wraps, although whether that’s to build hype or because they haven’t got it all confirmed yet, we don’t know. Probably a bit of both. However, you can expect some pretty huge names taking the stage at the iconic venue.

In 2023, the lineup boasted James Acaster, Katherine Ryan, Ed Gamble. Nish Kumar, Rose Matafeo and Reggie Watts. How are they planning to top that, you may ask? Well, according to Roundhouse, we’ll find out soon – and they seem to be hinting that they’re about to top it, so get ready… They’ve promised, “a mix of household names, international stars, the sharpest emerging talent around and live podcasts that will have you in stitches.”

One thing that will probably put a smile on your face before you’ve even sat down to watch a show is the bank of £5 tickets the festival offers to guests 30 and under to keep it as accessible as possible. So essentially, you could be heading to a show for less than the price of a pint. Now you really are having a laugh.

Tickets themselves are heading on sale on 24th April at 10am via the website, although if you’re a Roundhouse Member, you’ll get access to the presale on 23rd April, and be the first to know the lineup. You can access tickets and sign up for a membership via the website.

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