The Boys universe is heading back to the 1950s with first trailer for Vought Rising

The Boys finale only aired a couple of days ago, but Prime Video is already dragging viewers straight back into the nightmare superhero universe with the first trailer for Vought Rising that just released.

Set in 1950s New York, the prequel series rewinds the clock to explore the early days of Vought International and the origins of its superhero empire, with Jensen Ackles returning as a younger, wildly more optimistic version of Soldier Boy alongside Aya Cash as Stormfront, still operating under the name Clara Vought, who played the same character in season 2 of The Boys.

The teaser is light on plot details but very heavy on mood, throwing viewers into a glossy retro America full of patriotic superhero propaganda, early Compound V testing and the sort of horrific bloodshed The Boys universe now treats as standard background decoration. There are glimpses of underground experiments, heavily armed military operations and enough exploding bodies to immediately reassure fans that the franchise hasn’t suddenly become subtle.

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Visually, though, Vought Rising feels very different from the increasingly chaotic later seasons of The Boys. The 1950s setting gives everything a more stylised, old-Hollywood look, with Prime Video leaning hard into the polished Americana aesthetic before inevitably covering it in blood five seconds later. The show, at least at this point, seems to be having a more serious approach than the satire it's spun off from.

Vought Rising - First Look | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The series will also introduce several early superheroes, including Torpedo, Bombsight and Private Angel, while continuing to explore the deeply rotten foundations of Vought itself. Given Stormfront’s Nazi origins and the franchise’s long-running fascination with fascism, nationalism and corporate corruption, it doesn’t exactly look like the show is aiming for gentle comic-book nostalgia. Although we know from The Boys that Stormfront was a love interest for Soldier Boy, it will be interesting to see how it's managed, considering she's a full-on Nazi.

Reactions have been mixed following the ending of The Boys. A lot of fans felt the final season spent so much time setting up Vought Rising that it started functioning more like a two-month advert for the spin-off than an actual conclusion. It's also frustrating that Gen V (a previous spin-off) has been sidelined after building up its younger characters for multiple seasons, with that show now cancelled.

Trailers have a habit of changing people’s minds, and Vought Rising at least seems to understand that the franchise badly needed a fresh visual identity after The Boys started disappearing into its own increasingly miserable chaos.

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There’s probably still plenty of mileage left in watching horribly corrupted superheroes ruin America across different decades, with another spin-off called The Boys Mexico also on the way.

Vought Rising is currently set to arrive on Prime Video sometime in 2027.





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