The BIG London Comedy Guide: The best venues to see the world’s funniest comedians

London is a funny old place.

£8+ for a commercial pint, commutes that involve three lines, two delays and a quiet loss of will, and a house share that technically counts the kitchen as a bedroom — the jokes write themselves.

But the city’s actual comedy scene is where things really land, hidden in pub back rooms, sweaty basements, and craft breweries where big names test new material and unknowns try to bag their first laughs.

This is Shortlist’s BIG London Comedy Guide: a rundown of London’s best comedy venues, from under-the-radar rooms to established circuit staples, plus a few tips on how to make the most of your night nearby each.

EAST LONDON

(Image credit: Red Lion)

Upstairs in this newly refurbished pub is a grand ballroom adorned with original chandeliers, playing host to up-and-coming and established comedy acts testing out material before they head out on mammoth tours, put on by East Is East. They’ve hosted acts like Ed Gamble, and most recently Fin Taylor of Fin Vs History podcast fame. Tickets often come for less than £20 for those early enough to bag them.

Shortlist Tip: The North Star, which is regularly cited as one of Leytonstone’s best pubs, is hidden five minutes up the road. Head here post-show for a crisp pint of Paulaner and authentic Thai dishes.

This massive venue (formerly the Truman’s social club) pulls in proper names (Rosie Jones has just performed) alongside solid circuit acts, with enough room to make it feel like an event rather than a cramped open mic. Expect long tables, loud laughs, and the kind of crowd that’s up for it from the first pint.

Shortlist Tip: The Bermondsey Beer mile has competition, as Blackhorse Road now plays host to a plethora of independent breweries such as Pretty Decent, Hackney Church and Signature. You’re close by, so make it a big night if planning a visit.

One of East London’s few purpose-built comedy venues, Backyard sits right in the sweet spot between grassroots and genuinely big bookings (Dave Chapelle has played here…yes, DAVE CHAPELLE). You’ll get tightly run mixed bills and a room that actually feels designed for stand-up: low ceilings, close crowd, nowhere to hide.

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Shortlist Tip: You could easily spend a full day round Bethnal Green and not get bored. Sun it up in Victoria Park, soak up nostalgia at the Museum of Childhood, and try rare Irish whisky at The Sun Tavern, all within walking distance of this comedy club.

NORTH LONDON

(Image credit: Angel Comedy Club)

What started in 2010 as a once-a-week night above a pub is now one of the most important comedy institutions in London, running shows every night and helping redefine the “free comedy” model. Big names like Dylan Moran, Tim Key, and Simon Amstell regularly drop in to test material, alongside a constant churn of new acts coming through the ranks.

Shortlist Tip: It’s free, but that doesn’t mean relaxed. Arrive at least 30 minutes early or you’ll be queueing round the block wondering where it all went wrong.

Opened via crowdfunding by the Angel Comedy team, The Bill Murray is what happens when comedians take over a pub and design it entirely around stand-up. It’s intimate, deliberately stripped back, and now a key stop for Edinburgh previews, work-in-progress shows and surprise drop-ins.

Shortlist Tip: You’re five minutes from Upper Street’s selection of brilliant boozers, but The Old Queen’s Head is the move if you want something lively post-show.

A rock ‘n’ roll dive bar that doubles as a genuinely solid comedy room, Aces & Eights leans scruffier than Angel’s more polished circuit spots. Expect mixed bills, newer acts, and the occasional bigger name dropping in unannounced. It’s intimate, loud, and feels closer to a gig than a traditional comedy night.

Shortlist Tip: Tufnell Park Tube is a couple of minutes away, but Kentish Town has better late-night options if you’re not quite done.

SOUTH LONDON

(Image credit: The Cavendish Arms)

A South London cult favourite, The Cavendish Arms leans heavily into themed nights and alternative comedy, making it one of the less predictable stops on the circuit. It’s not unusual to get musical comedy, character acts and straight stand-up all on the same bill. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. It’s 50/50 whether you’ll laugh or cringe.

Shortlist Tip: Stockwell’s more functional than fun. For a proper post-show drink, hop one stop to Clapham North or Oval where your options improve dramatically.

Opened in 1991 by comedian Malcolm Hardee, Up the Creek is one of London’s longest-running comedy clubs and still one of its most chaotic in spirit. It’s hosted everyone from Tim Vine to Ricky Grover, won a Chortle Award, and even doubled as a filming location for No Such Thing As The News.

Shortlist Tip: You’re right by Greenwich town centre, so grab a post-show pint at The Old Brewery by the Cutty Sark, or walk it off along the Thames before hopping on the DLR from Cutty Sark or Greenwich station (both 5–10 mins away and far more reliable than late trains).

Slicker than most on this list, The Exhibit blends restaurant, bar and event space with regular comedy nights from Going South Comedy. It’s less about raw experimentation and more about a solid, well-paced night out. Ideal if you want laughs without the chaos.

Shortlist Tip: Balham gets busy. Book ahead for both the show and dinner, or risk circling the high street like everyone else pretending they had a backup plan.

WEST LONDON

(Image credit: The Comedy Store London)

An offshoot of the legendary Comedy Store, this long-running improv troupe helped shape the UK’s live comedy scene and even fed into shows like Whose Line Is It Anyway?. Expect fast-thinking performers, audience suggestions, and a format that changes nightly.

Shortlist Tip: Hammersmith’s well connected (District, Piccadilly, H&C), so it’s one of the easier late-night escapes on this list.

A genuinely independent operation that’s built its reputation the slow way: consistent line-ups, loyal crowds, and a room that comics actually enjoy playing. It regularly pulls in experienced acts alongside newer names, making it feel like a proper circuit stop rather than a throwaway gig.

Shortlist Tip: St Margaret's station is your best bet (five minutes away), but trains aren’t exactly frequent late on. Time your exit or commit to one more drink.

A proper West London pub with a surprisingly sizable function room that regularly hosts comedy nights. It’s less “destination club” and more “very solid local gig”, which often means better crowds and fewer tourists.

Shortlist Tip: Right by West Ealing station (Elizabeth line), which is a lifesaver. Fast, air-conditioned, and far less bleak than most night routes.

CENTRAL LONDON

(Image credit: TOP SECRET COMEDY, London)

The name isn’t just branding, as line-ups are often unannounced, which is how this place has built a reputation for surprise appearances from the likes of Jack Whitehall and Katherine Ryan. Multiple shows a night, quick turnover, and a crowd that knows exactly why it’s there makes this place an absolute diamond.

Shortlist Tip: The venue is pretty small, so if you’ve got insider knowledge that someone iconic is going to be headlining, get there early.

A newer player in the Soho mix, 21Soho leans into curated line-ups and themed shows, giving it a slightly more “festival” feel than your average basement club. It’s quickly built a reputation for diverse bills and a more polished overall experience.

Shortlist Tip: Head down to the venue’s Green Room after. Once a private hangout for comics prepping backstage, it's now an intimate cocktail lounge open to the public, serving some of Soho’s better drinks without the usual chaos.

Tucked above a busy central London pub, The Phoenix is a classic midweek circuit room: no frills, strong line-ups, and a steady stream of comedians working through material. It’s the kind of place that quietly underpins the whole scene.

Shortlist Tip: Oxford Circus post-show is chaos. Walk five minutes to Bond Street or Tottenham Court Road and save yourself the crush.





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