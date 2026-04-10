These days, we really do need a laugh where we can get it, between the end of the world and the end of humanity, being able to actually not cry / be worried / panic for an hour or two is a welcome relief. Luckily, London is about to get a huge night of stand-up comedy thanks to Big Belly Laughs and Market Place St Paul’s.

Kicking off on 28th April, the evening is going to be packed with big names, big laughs, and big wins for an easy night out, whether you’re taking a date or just meeting up with mates for something other than a boozer.

Headlining the night is Jamali Maddix, a familiar and funny face from Taskmaster, Mock the Week, and Live at the Apollo. He’ll be bringing all the jokes, wit, and seemingly effortless crowd work to the evening.

(Image credit: Belly Laughs Comedy / Market Place Foodhall)

Joining him is Matt Richardson, comedian and presenter you’ll recognise from the London comedy circuit, bringing his signature mix of observational comedy and punchlines to the crowd.

Taking the mic later in the evening are Freddy Quinne and Josephione Lacey. Quinne will be dishing up his brutally honest humour with its sharp Northern edge, combining deadpan delivery with explosive laughs. And adding a bit of bold and blunt to the setlist, Lacey is an irresistible comedian who will be the perfect complement to the already solid lineup. Basically, the folks over at Belly Laughs have done their research and brought some seriously funny people together, so no matter what side your sense of humour leans towards, you’ll have a rib-ticklingly good time.

There will be two sets on 28th, an earlier one at 6pm, followed by an 8pm gig, with tickets for both already on sale. Tickets are retailing at £10.80 for early bird, with general admission at £16.20, available via Market Place’s website.

The good - and quite frankly important - news is that the bar will be open throughout the show, so you can keep the drinks flowing, and the heckles a-coming. The benefit of the shows happening at a Market Place venue is that there are plenty of foodie options on offer, from bottomless tacos to fresh pasta straight from a 40kg wheel of cheese. Although you’ll need to finish your food before the gig kicks off – the only cheesy thing allowed is the comedy, it would seem.

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You can find the gig at Market Place St Pauls, 150 Cheapside, London EC2V 6ET





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