Pulp set to headline Rough Trade 50th anniversary party at London’s Southbank

London is littered with fantastic festivals - even if a few are under threat - you can easily spend your summer hopping from one lovely live music gig to another pop-up festival. Adding another one into the mix, London’s beloved vinyl store Rough Trade is celebrating 50 years in the only way they know how: with music.

Kicking off at London’s Southbank from July 17th-19th, the weekend will host Pulp playing at the Royal Festival Hall, performing their latest album More in full, before going back through their archives and pulling out some corkers from the back catalogue. Also joining the lineup are the likes of: Scritti Politti (plus special guest), Caroline & My New Band Believe, as well as new plays and talks.

On Saturday, Scritti Politti will be taking to the stage playing a matinee set at 3pm before returning for a second set at 8pm both in the stunning Queen Elizabeth Hall.

(Image credit: OGULCAN AKSOY via Getty Images)

Sunday sees yet more cultural hits with Caroline playing a show along with special guests My New Band Believe. On the same afternoon, the founder and frontman of Pulp, Jarvis Cocker, will introduce Ken Loach’s classic 1969 film, Kes in the Royal Festival Hall. The screening is a special one, with the film’s soundtrack accompanied by a live orchestra, blending a bit of movie magic with marvellous music.

Rough Trade Books - a sister outlet of Rough Trade - will be part of the evening’s lineup too.

It will be hosting one-off performances and readings with some of its writers, artists, and collaborators on Friday evening. As well as the talks, they’ll be rounding off their part of the celebrations with a brand new staging of Hanna Patterson’s debut novel Ungone on Saturday 18th. The play follows the story of one woman’s attempt to avoid confronting her mother’s dementia by hiring somebody else to play her part during care home visits

Writers on the lineup for Rough Trade Books include: Sam Reid, bringing his book The Pin Jar to life with musical accompaniment, Max Porter, creating a sonic performance of his work All of this Unreal Time, and award-winning poet Ella Frears.

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Presale tickets for Southbank Centre Members on Wednesday 15th April at 2pm, with the general sale tickets opening up a day later on Thursday 16th at 2pm. Tickets for each event are individually priced, with the talks and performances starting at £17, with musical performances a little higher at £22, all the way up to £77 if you want to see Pulp. Head to Southbank Centre’s website for details and all the information on the event.





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