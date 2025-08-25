Blade Runner 2099 series confirmed for 2026 release on Prime Video

TV series Blade Runner 2099 is coming to Prime Video next year.

An Amazon MGM exec confirmed the 2026 release date plans in an internal memo, according to Deadline.

That exec was no less than Laura Lancaster, who heads up the TV series division at Amazon.

You could be forgiven for forgetting this one was going ahead at all. Amazon’s confirmed its plans for the Blade Runner 2099 series all the way back in 2022.

What do we know so far? Blade Runner 2099 will be a live action series, not an animated one. And in May 2024 we heard Michelle Yeoh had been cast in the show.

As the title suggests, the series will be set further into the future than Blade Runner 2049 or the original Blade Runner, which was set in 2019.

Yeoh plays Olwen, a replicant “who’s confronting the end of her life” according to rumour merchant Daniel Richtman. And she ends up in a partnership with Cora, a “chameleon” who can assume the identity of other people. Cora is played by Hunter Schafer.

“In Los Angeles 2099, Cora (Hunter Schafer) lived her entire life on the run, a chameleon forced to adopt numerous identities,” reads the official synopsis.

“To secure a stable future for her brother, she assumes one final identity and is forced to partner with Olwen (Michelle Yeoh), a Blade Runner who’s confronting the end of her life. The two are pulled into a widening conspiracy that poses an existential threat to a city that’s fighting to be reborn.”

Sounds spicy.

Tim Burke and Maurizio Lombardi were also confirmed to be part of the cast back in 2024.

Blade Runner 2099 was originally earmarked for production some time ago, but like many movies and shows it was delayed as a result of the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike.

Filming of the series has long since finished, though. The team reportedly wrapped up production right at the end of December 2024, suggesting Blade Runner 2099 could potentially arrive fairly early in 2026.

Silka Luisa is Blade Runner 2099’s showrunner, who worked on Apple TV+'s Shining Girls. She has been attached since the show was announced in 2022, with the goal to “uphold the intellect, themes, and spirit of its film predecessors.”