Netflix’s Assassin’s Creed series lands its lead

Broken by Deadline, Toby Wallace has officially become the first actor locked in for Netflix’s long-awaited live-action Assassin’s Creed adaptation, and it’s a big early statement of intent for a project fans have been waiting on.

Wallace, best known for Pistol, Babyteeth, The Bikeriders and a recently confirmed role in Euphoria Season 3, is set to play one of the show’s two leads. His character is being kept tightly under wraps, but the series itself is described as a high-octane thriller built around the eternal secret war between two shadowy factions: one hell-bent on controlling humanity’s future, the other fighting to preserve free will. Classic Assassin’s Creed stuff.

Unlike the games, the Netflix version will follow entirely new characters as they move through major historical moments, with Italy confirmed as a key setting when production kicks off in 2026. That tiny detail alone has already triggered a full-blown fan frenzy; drop “Italy” and “Assassin’s Creed” in the same sentence, and everyone immediately starts manifesting Ezio Auditore. But Deadline’s report makes clear this won’t be an Ezio retread. New heroes, new story, same sprawling universe.

The series is being helmed by Roberto Patino (DMZ, Westworld) and David Wiener (Halo, Homecoming), who are serving as creators, showrunners and exec producers alongside Ubisoft’s Gerard Guillemot, Margaret Boykin, Austin Dill, Genevieve Jones and longtime AC film producer Matt O’Toole.

For Wallace, it marks a full-circle moment with Netflix after his standout role in The Society. His expanding list of credits, from gritty punk chaos in Pistol to starring alongside Tom Hardy and Jodie Comer in The Bikeriders, makes him an intriguing choice for a franchise built on identity, destiny and morally murky allegiances.

With more than 230 million copies sold, Assassin’s Creed remains one of gaming’s most iconic franchises. A TV adaptation of this high-profile has been a long time coming, with Ubisoft diving deeper into tele as seen by the recently announced Far Cry show, it looks like the era of Video Game adaptations is still at the start line.





