A24 and Netflix are turning Overcooked into a chaotic new reality show
The cult co-op cooking game is heading to TV
If you’ve ever shouted “where’s the tomato?!” at your best mate while a cartoon kitchen catches fire, good news, the chaos is about to go live-action. Overcooked, the relentlessly fun co-op cooking game that’s been destroying friendships and bonding families since 2016, is being turned into a reality competition series. And not just by anyone: A24 and Netflix are teaming up to make it happen.
First reported by Deadline, A24, the indie powerhouse behind Everything Everywhere All At Once and Beef, has acquired the rights to the BAFTA-winning video game to develop an unscripted competition show that promises to capture all the glorious panic and teamwork fails that made Overcooked a global hit.
For the uninitiated, Overcooked is pure multiplayer mayhem. One to four players step into a series of increasingly unhinged kitchens, think pirate ships, moving trucks and haunted castles, where they must chop, fry, serve and clean their way through a storm of orders before hungry customers lose patience. It’s fast, funny, and unexpectedly wholesome, forcing you to communicate, collaborate and occasionally yell “MOVE!” when someone forgets to wash the dishes.
Now, it’s coming to life. The show is said to follow the Nailed It! and Floor Is Lava format, but with a distinctly A24 edge and a lot more steam, sauce and shouting. Expect wild kitchen designs, timed challenges, and real contestants who’ll need to channel teamwork under pressure without setting the place on fire (literally).
Executive producers Gemma Langford, Oli De-Vine, and Phil Duncan from Ghost Town Games, the small UK studio behind the original Overcooked, are all on board, marking A24’s first venture into reality competition TV. That, in itself, makes this one to watch: a prestige studio known for boundary-pushing drama turning its attention to pure, joyous chaos.
Overcooked isn’t just a great game; it’s an experience. The perfect mix of fun, stress, and laughter that somehow feels both competitive and communal. If the TV version captures even half that magic, this could be one of the few reality shows genuinely worth getting excited about.
No release date yet, but one thing’s for sure: things are about to get very hot in the kitchen.
- London is getting two free Stranger Things season 5 screenings - and they're before the official release date
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
