Netflix is turning your TV into a party game machine
Are you ready to party — Netflix style?
Move over, movie night, Netflix wants your living room to turn into the ultimate game zone. This festive season, the streaming giant is dropping a brand-new lineup of party games that’ll have you swapping popcorn for bragging rights.
Forget controllers, consoles, or complicated setups. All you’ll need is Netflix on your TV and your phone, which magically becomes your controller, to jump straight into the action. This isn’t unheard of with the Jackbox games doing this for years, but having them included with your subscription is a big bonus. Just head to the Games tab, pick your weapon of choice, and get ready to turn family night into full-blown chaos.
Leading the charge is the newly released LEGO Party!, a colourful clash of mini-games and mayhem where you’ll scramble for gold across themed challenge zones. Then there’s Boggle Party, which lets up to eight players flex their word-finding muscles, ideal for that one mate who insists they’re “actually really good at Scrabble.”
For the creative types, Pictionary: Game Night brings back the timeless joy of bad drawings and worse guesses. Tetris Time Warp warps players through the history of block-dropping perfection from its pixelated 1984 origins to the Game Boy glory days. And if you prefer your fun with a side of suspicion, Party Crashers: Fool Your Friends lets you suss out who’s secretly bluffing while everyone else pretends to know what’s going on.
It’s all part of Netflix’s mission to turn passive watching into playful hanging out, a new kind of social gaming where the only download you need is the app you already use to binge whatever bleak documentary series it's knocked out.
So, whether you’re competing for bragging rights or just trying to stop your nan from accidentally drawing something that might get her cancelled, Netflix’s new game slate is about to make your TV the most fun it’s been in years. We are unsure at the moment at what tier of the service, but Netflix Games is available on every tier of the service, so hopefully, these games are the same.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
