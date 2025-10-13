Now that Ex Machina has arrived on Netflix, there’s no better time to watch this chilling, thought-provoking sci-fi classic. Directed by Alex Garland, this 2014 film dives deep into the ethics and complexities of artificial intelligence, making it incredibly relevant in today’s world, where AI is rapidly advancing. It’s a film that not only challenges the boundaries between man and machine but also forces us to confront our own humanity in the age of technology.

The story centres around Caleb Smith (Domhnall Gleeson), a young programmer who wins a company contest to spend a week at the secluded home of Nathan Bateman (Oscar Isaac), the brilliant and reclusive CEO of a cutting-edge tech company.

There, Caleb discovers Nathan has created Ava (Alicia Vikander), an advanced AI with a lifelike appearance. Caleb’s task is simple: conduct a Turing test to determine whether Ava’s intelligence is indistinguishable from human consciousness. But as Caleb spends more time with Ava, things start to unravel.

His perception of Nathan, Ava, and even himself is called into question, leading to a gripping psychological game that leaves viewers questioning the nature of free will, power, and control.

Why now is the perfect time to watch Ex Machina

The film feels strikingly timely given our increasing interaction with AI technologies. With companies like OpenAI and Google developing more sophisticated systems every day, Ex Machina offers a chilling glimpse into what happens when artificial beings gain autonomy, and the moral dilemmas that come with it.

As we debate AI’s role in everything from chatbots to creative tools to autonomous decision-making, Garland’s exploration of the potential dangers and responsibilities surrounding artificial intelligence resonates more than ever.

Beyond the intellectual engagement, Ex Machina is visually stunning. The sleek, minimalist design of Nathan’s isolated estate and the stark, clinical environment reflect the cold, calculated nature of his experiments. It’s a film that plays with your mind as much as it dazzles your eyes.

The standout performances from Oscar Isaac, Alicia Vikander, and Domhnall Gleeson add layers of tension, turning this cerebral thriller into a captivating experience that stays with you long after the credits roll.

If you’ve yet to see Ex Machina, now is the perfect time to dive into this cerebral masterpiece that challenges the intersection of humanity and technology. It’s streaming on Netflix, and it’s ready to make you think. If the plot isn't enough to convince you, its list of awards from visual effects to critics' choice should.