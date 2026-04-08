Marvel's X-Men movie is being written by stars of prestige TV

Two creative stars from a pair of our favourite TV shows of recent years are working on Marvel’s upcoming X-Men movie.

We’ve been hearing about the death of cinema for decades now, and one of the more recent arguments is that TV is so good, who needs cinema? We don’t agree, but the director of the upcoming X-Men movie, Jake Schreier, has let slip that a couple of big names behind a couple of the best TV shows of recent times are on board the film as key writers.

These are Lee Sung Jin, who wrote and created the great — and perhaps still under-watched — Beef. And Joanna Calo, the writer/director/showrunner of The Bear, which critics have been gushing about pretty much constantly since its original release in 2022.

Schreier told Collider that the pair of writing talents are working on an X-Men script in a recent interview.

“They have come in and are working on a draft right now, which is really exciting to be able to put that group of people together again,” says Schreier.

The three have all worked on the TV show Beef, the second season of which begins rolling out on April 16th, while Calo also worked with Schreier on the 2025 Marvel movie Thunderbolts.

This news, positive as it sounds, is also an indication of just how far away the X-Men movie is. Marvel has yet to announce a release date for the film, but we don’t expect to see it before 2028.

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The release schedule places it after Avengers: Secret War, which is pencilled in for a December 17th, 2027, cinema opening.

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In another recent interview with ScreenRant, Schreier also gave us a carefully-worded steer on what we can expect from the X-Men reboot.

“Obviously, this series has done such incredible things and succeeded in so many ways, and done so many beautiful things. What are some places we can go, and some areas of the lore that we can explore where it feels like we're taking people to a new place?” says Schreier.

Much of the X-Men cast list is yet to be confirmed, but a few of the favourites are already set to appear in X-Men: Doomsday, including James Marsden as Cyclops, Ian McKellen as Magneto and Patrick Stewart as Professor X. But the standalone X-Men film is expected to have a more substantial cast refresh.

Sadie Sink, of Stranger Things, has reportedly been cast as Jean Grey already, while Jack Champion (Cyclops), Margaret Qualley (Rogue) and Julia Butters (Kitty Pryde) are also cycling around the rumour mill.





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