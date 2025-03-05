Your first bite-sized look at The Bear S4 is here

FX has offered a small taste of The Bear season four concealed inside a sizzle reel showcasing all of the new shows heading to its Hulu streaming platform (or Disney+, here in the UK).

The snippet-filled trailer offers an appetiser with just a morsel of information about Jeremy Allen White’s return to the high-pressure culinary scene. Still, after the cliffhanger of season three, the teaser lets us know Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) still sees the team at The Bear as a family -- hopefully meaning she won't be leaving the restaurant staff as the third season suggested.

We also get a small glimpse of Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) losing his rag in a way we've come to expect from the show and the character. It's a relief to know he’s returning — he’s the heart and soul of the show, in our books — as his popularity has only grown in recent times and, in theory, will continue to do so now he's part of the Fantastic Four reboot as The Thing.

The rest of the trailer highlights the show's characters in sweet embraces, hugs, and warmth, something we usually see sandwiched between stressful rows and intense brooding. You’ll just have to keep that pause button handy, as the clips of The Bear are interspersed with FX’s other offerings.

A summer feast

Season three of The Bear dropped in the summer of 2024, with the next season set to arrive during the summer of 2025, and will hopefully provide answers to S3’s many lingering questions.

It shouldn't take long to get back into the thick of the action, where we will find out how the restaurant managed after the big review came in and the answers to Sdney's big decision that was teased at the end of the third season.

The sizzle also showed off plenty of other shows from FX, including Made in Wrexham, Dying for Sex, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Shogun and much more. FX is flying the flag for quality shows on the service right now (the majority of which make their way to Disney+ in the UK), and hopefully, the next season of The Bear will continue this trend.

