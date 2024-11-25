Confirmed: more X-Men are coming to the MCU

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige says we can expect to see a lot more of the X-Men in the MCU going forwards.

During a Disney showcase, Feige joined the on-stage presentation in virtual form, to chat about what’s coming up for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"That’s what the Avengers is, that’s what Guardians of the Galaxy is,"Feige said, as reported by Deadline. "It’s taking characters from all different types of places and franchises and putting them together."



“I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognise.”



“Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men. Again, it’s one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back.”

This makes it sound like we’ll be waiting until at least late 2027 or 2028 before we see a dedicated X-Men movie, though. Avengers: Secret Wars is currently pencilled in for a release on May 7, 2027.

We won’t have to wait anything like that long to see the first building blocks of the return of the X-Men proper, though.

We’re fresh out of MCU movies this year, but a whole slew of the things are heading our way in 2025.



Captain America: Brave New World addresses the giant Tiamat corpse that end up lodged in the planet following the events of Eternals, as revealed in trailers. It is made of Adamantium, the material used in Wolverine’s claws.

Are we going to see the birth of Wolverine this February when Captain America: Brave New World comes out? We wouldn’t bet on it. But in that movie-linking method the MCU loves, you can clearly see some building block scaffolding under construction for the X-Men's future.

Feige also touched briefly on the Fantastic Four, whose film subtitled First Steps is due next year. We’re “bringing Marvel’s first family into the MCU,” he said.

“They wrap next week, the movie comes out next summer, and then all those characters go right into the next Avengers movies, so I’m very excited for the future of the Fantastic Four.”

If Fantastic Four: First Steps is a smash, it’ll be a cinematic first for the group, which has surfed from peaks and troughs of mediocrity and disaster since the 90s.

But, hey, everyone likes Pedro Pascal, right? He plays Reed Richards in this latest incarnation of Fantastic Four, taking the baton from John Krasinski. He had a brief stint in the role as part of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.



