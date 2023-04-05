Netflix's brand-new comedy show is already a critical smash

Netflix looks like it has another TV show hit on its hands, with its latest comedy show getting rave reviews by the critics.

Netflix comedy show Beef has achieved a rare feat with its first season, a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score.

This means all of the professional critics gave it a roundly positive review — with a score equivalent to 3/5 or greater.

Beef is out on Netflix this week, 6 April, and the show stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun as two people involved in a road rage incident that consumes their lives, each out for revenge following a minor fracas in a store car park.

It sounds more like the stuff of a rom com movie premise or a Curb Your Enthusiasm episode, rather than a plot to stretch over a 10-episode series. But according to the critics it absolutely works.



“What begins as a manic vengeance adventure veers sharply into an intense, philosophical, and at times meandering exploration of generational trauma,” says Kristen Baldwin of Entertainment Weekly. Crikey.

David Opie of Digital Spy says, “Beef is as bold and unpredictable as the genres it navigates, shifting from drama and comedy to tragedy and even horror within one beautifully shot, exceptionally well-acted show.”

As you can probably tell, we haven't been lucky enough to stream Beef yet. But it’s going right to the top of our personal Netflix must-watch list.

Beef is written and created by Lee Sung Jin, who wrote for cancelled Netflix animated show Tuca & Bertie, 2 Broke Girls and, diving way into the past, a bunch of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia episodes.

“There are surprisingly few catchy words or idioms that sell the feud aspect of the show, and the few that exist have been done before,” Lee said in an interview piece posted on the Netflix website. “If Netflix had seen the list of potential names, there might not be a show today. They were aggressively bad.”

Beef is produced by A24, which has worked on numerous previous Netflix TV projects including Ali Wong’s comedy special Don Wong and comedy drama Mo.

Beef is due to hit Netflix tomorrow, Thursday April 6, and you can watch the trailer over at Netflix now. Or below.