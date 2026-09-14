London’s Design Museum is hosting a huge new exhibition from the creators behind cult classic film Coraline

At the creme de la creme intersection of aesthetic and artsy (with just a hint of art-school-smugness) you’ll find London’s Design Museum in Kensington, the world’s leading museum devoted to hailing contemporary design in every form. Amongst their usual roster of installations which cover everything from avant garde statues to something resembling a piece of IKEA furniture mid assembly, a new animated exhibition is opening up next month, from the makers behind the cult classic films Coraline and Jubo and the Two Strings.

Titled LAIKA presents Wildwood: The Exhibition, it’s set to open up on 15th October, throwing open the doors to the epic world of the stop-motion animators’ new film Wildwood, taking you behind the scenes how some of its most intricate moments were captured. It’s joining the ranks of the increasingly popular behind-the-scenes, making-of exhibitions and shows which the likes of Aardman and Wes Anderson have already got stuck into.

The Wildwood exhibition will have a whole host of props, costumes, and set design behind making the detailed films. Guests will be able to look at interactive installations, original props, sketches, puppets, and miniature sets which showcase the work of the model makers, scenic painters, and the wider creative team. Plus, there will be audiovisual content to help bring the world to life.

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The new film from the LAIKA Studios team follows a teenager named Prue McKeel who ventures into a secret, enchanted forest outside of Portland to rescue her baby brother after he is abducted by a murder of crows. It has been adapted from the dark fantasy novel by Colin Meloy and boasts an incredible cast including Jacob Tremblay, Carey Mulligan, Mahershala Ali, Awkwafina, and Angela Bassett. If you didn’t already get the sheer scale and ambition behind the new movie, then the fact it’s premiering at London’s BFI Film Festival probably will. It will be debuting on October 11th before heading to cinemas on October 23rd.

‘We are delighted that Laika has chosen the Design Museum to host this exhibition, following in the footsteps of our previous exhibitions on the craft of film-making dedicated to Stanley Kubrick, Tim Burton and Wes Anderson,’ says Tim Marlow, director and CEO of the Design Museum.

'Wildwood is a compelling case study in contemporary design, demonstrating how creative vision, craft, engineering and technology come together through a highly collaborative process.’

The exhibition will be running from October 15th until 10th January and tickets are already available, priced at £19 for general admission.

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