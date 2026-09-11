Dishoom Borough has an opening date — and a mega 50% off offer

Dishoom has announced exactly when its next London restaurant will open, and there’s a killer deal on offer for the first batch of diners too.

Dishoom Borough will open its doors on 12th October, and as part of the “soft launch” you’ll get 50 per cent off food until 20th October.

The Indian restaurant chain never seems to struggle to fill its tables, but the pitch is we should expect the odd service flub as the staff get settled in during these first few days.

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“Our soft launch runs from 12th – 20th October, where we invite all to enjoy 50% off food as our team finalises their training,” says Dishoom.

There’s no booking available for Dishoom Borough just yet, and you are instead invited to sign up for updates over at the website.

Mains at Dishoom cost in the region of £20, so the launch discount will bring prices down closer to those of a local independent curry house. Or for even less you can try Dishoom’s signature Black Daal, which is £11.70 before the discount and absolutely delicious.

Borough exclusives

The Borough site will also get an exclusive dish, Keralan pepper chicken. This features slow roasted butterflied chicken with a pepper, coconut and curry leaf sauce.

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Dishoom Borough is found at 24 Southwark Street, The Hop Exchange, SE1 1TY, nearby London Bridge station and close to Borough Market.

It’s not going to be a pokey place either. Spread across 8000-odd square feet and two floors, the restaurant will be one of the chain's larger spots.

“We’ve waited a long time to find a building we really love here, and I’m incredibly excited that we finally have. We think we can create something genuinely special in it, and hopefully add a little more to a part of London that is already unbelievably brilliant,” says Dishoom CEO Brian Trollip.

This will be Dishoom’s eighth London restaurant, with others in Battersea, Carnaby, Canary Wharf, Covent Garden, Kensington, King’s Cross and Shoreditch.

There are already plans for the ninth too, on the South Bank. It has applied for council permission to make changes to the old site of Las Iguanas by the Royal Festival Hall, which you’ll pass if you travel to Waterloo and make your way across the river by foot. We don’t expect to see that site up an running any time soon, though.





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