My Chemical Romance fans looking for Wembley Stadium tickets? You can get seats for less than £40 — and VIP box seats less than regular tickets here

If you gave up hope of seeing My Chemical Romance in London at Wembley after seeing ticket prices, there's still a surprisingly affordable way to get through the gates.

While resale prices for the band's hugely anticipated reunion shows continue to climb, official premium tickets are still available from just £39 per person on Seat Unique, with private VIP box seats working out cheaper than some standard tickets being sold elsewhere.

The cheapest deal we've spotted is for premium tickets in Block 204, priced at £39 per person.

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These tickets are in the venue's premium seating area on Level Two, giving fans a reserved padded seat rather than general admission, along with access to the premium concourse where food and drink can be purchased.

If you'd rather be even closer to the stage, there are also front row seats in Block 204 available from £49 per person, while seats in the first five rows are currently listed for £55 each. Both options include the same premium Level Two experience, with the bonus of being positioned at the front of the block.

There's another premium seating option available in Block 224, where tickets are currently selling for £59 per person.

For anyone celebrating a special occasion or heading to the show as a group, the standout deal has to be the private boxes.

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Wembley is currently offering places in an eight-person private box from £99 per person. While that might initially sound like a luxury purchase, it's cheaper than some standard seated tickets currently listed elsewhere.

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The experience includes exclusive use of the private box, comfortable seats directly outside overlooking the stage, a private kitchen and bathroom, a personal host and chef, plus a fast-track exit once the concert finishes. Food and drink aren't included, but can be purchased throughout the evening.

My Chemical Romance's return to the UK has proved one of the biggest live music events of the year, with demand for tickets remaining high months after the original sale.

That's what makes these tickets stand out. In several cases, they're cheaper than fans might expect to pay.

If you've been waiting for resale prices to come down before committing, it's worth checking what's still available through Seat Unique.





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