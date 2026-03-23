Greater London is getting a Minecraft theme park

A Minecraft theme park is coming to the outskirts of London next year, dubbed Minecraft World.

Merlin Entertainments and Minecraft-maker Mojang Studios have announced the £50 million project, but it’s not a standalone theme park. It will be an area within Chessington World of Adventures, described as "the world’s first fully immersive Minecraft theme park land.”

In terms of actual substance, we’ll get a rollercoaster, “interactive adventures” and more ways to spend money. There will be shops and restaurants, which will no doubt offer all kinds of Minecraft-flavoured and themed stuff.

It will have the “world’s largest Minecraft shop”, apparently. Prepare your wallet.

One of the roughly sketched concept images appears to show a child raising its hand to one of the Minecraft pig figures, hinting we may get a similar level of interactivity seen in Universal Studios' Super Nintendo World. Over there, you can buy a Power-Up band that lets you collect “digital stamps” throughout the park.

For those not keen to spend as much as physically possible, a big part of the appeal here is going to be wandering around and taking in what look to be some pretty large-scale brick-based world environments.

(Image credit: Merlin Entertainments)

“Minecraft World will allow friends and families to play, explore and craft together on a truly epic scale," says Angela Jobson, a Merlin Entertainments senior vice president.

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“Working closely together with Mojang Studios, we are meticulously creating an authentic world that the global community of Minecraft fans will want to immerse themselves in and experience the game in a whole new way.”

In a teaser video played at Minecraft Live 2026, the team talks about working with Minecraft content creators, including DanTDM, on what Minecraft World should look, feel and even smell like.

While Merlin Entertainments makes no big claim about the upcoming Minecraft rollercoaster, the concept sketch does suggest part of it will be themed — unsurprisingly — around digging deep into the earth.

(Image credit: Merlin Entertainments)

Minecraft World is set to open in 2027, when A Minecraft Movie 2 is also due. It’s currently scheduled for a July 23rd cinema release.

The first Minecraft movie made $961 million in cinemas at its release in 2025, making it the fifth most successful film of the year.

What's the damage? Day tickets for Chessington World of Adventures currently start at £32, but vary by day. And you'll pay £66 if you just rock up to the park's gates rather than buying online ahead of time. Merlin annual passes currently start at £99, granting access to Chessington World of Adventures and other sites, including Alton Towers Resort, Thorpe Park and Cadbury World, among others.





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