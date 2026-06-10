Stranger Things: The First Shadow final London performance announced as theatre run comes to an end

Stranger Things ended on Netflix earlier this year, and now we know when its theatrical show will wind down in London, too.

Netflix has announced Stranger Things: The First Shadow will close in London’s West End on 27th December, 2026. It will have run for just over three years by that time. Its first public show was staged on November 17th, in 2023.

Not seen Stranger Things: The First Shadow yet? Tickets for most shows are plentiful, suggesting it may indeed be time for the theatrical run to come to an end, although you’re still looking at a hefty premium to get remotely decent tickets.

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You’ll pay up to £275, plus fees, for the very best seats on weekend performances. As we crawl our way to December, and further from the Stranger Things finale, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a few more last-minute ticket deals appear for the show, though.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is set decades before the events of the main show, but as it’s the origin story of the series’s key villain figure, you’ll want to have seen up to Stranger Things season four, for maximum impact.

Broadway run ends soon, too

This theatrical take on the Netflix property has received plaudits for its technical elements, and its blockbuster-grade use of sets. Many reviews were pretty positive about the more substantive aspects of the show too, although this side of its reception was a little more mixed.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow runs to around three hours, including an interval.

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The show is also currently playing in the US, at New York’s Broadway Marquis Theatre. That run is ending too, on 3rd January 2027.

“When the legendary Stephen Daldry first came to us with the idea of making a Stranger Things play, we were stunned — both by the fact that Stephen wanted to do this, and that he believed it could work. And boy, did it work,” Stranger Things creators the Duffer brothers said in a statement.

More recently, they have put their name to The Boroughs, another supernatural thriller from Netflix — this time set in a retirement village. Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews are the show creators, though, with the Duffers acting as executive producers.

Last year we heard the duo had signed an exclusive deal with Paramount to produce new shows and movies, although we’re yet to hear what’s actually coming from that deal.





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