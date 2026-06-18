New Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer reveals first look at an angry Hulk and a mysterious new villain

If you thought Spider-Man: Brand New Day was shaping up to be a relatively grounded return to basics after No Way Home, the newly released trailer would like a word.

Marvel and Sony have dropped a hefty new look at Tom Holland's fourth solo outing as Peter Parker, and it suggests the poor lad is having an even worse time than usual. Not only is he still dealing with the fact that MJ and Ned have absolutely no idea who he is, but he's also undergoing some sort of bizarre spider-powered transformation.

The trailer opens with Peter expressing concern about changes happening to his body. Before long, we discover one of those changes is organic webbing. Much like Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man, Holland's version appears to be producing webs naturally rather than relying on gadgets. It's a fan theory that's been floating around for months, and Marvel has now made it official.

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A visibly distressed Peter seeks advice from Bruce Banner, asking about suppressing mutating DNA. Banner appears to reveal he's using a device to help keep the Hulk under control, which feels like a detail that'll become extremely important later... as the trailer will go on to show.

Elsewhere, New York is under attack by an invisible threat that can freeze people in place and seemingly jump between minds. The trailer remains deliberately vague about who is behind it, though fans are once again convinced that Sadie Sink is playing X-Men favourite Jean Grey.

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Sink appears only briefly in the footage, lurking in hooded shadows and looking suspiciously powerful. Given the telepathic abilities on display, the Jean Grey theories aren't exactly going away. Whether that's a genuine reveal or a massive misdirect remains to be seen.

The trailer also packs in an impressive villain roster. Michael Mando's Scorpion finally gets his long-awaited moment after first being teased nearly a decade ago, while The Hand appear to be causing serious trouble across New York. There's also every chance that Tombstone is lurking somewhere in the mix, even if Marvel is keeping that card close to its chest for now.

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Then comes the Hulk. After what appears to be a loss of control involving Banner's suppression device, the jade giant emerges and finds himself on a collision course with Spider-Man. Judging by the trailer, Peter ends up trying to protect MJ while simultaneously avoiding being flattened by an extremely upset Hulk. Standard superhero stuff, really.

The emotional core of the film still seems to revolve around Peter's isolation following No Way Home. Several scenes show him watching videos of MJ and Ned, both of whom have moved on with their lives while remaining completely unaware of the role Peter once played in them. It's a surprisingly sad thread running through what otherwise looks like an all-out comic book spectacle.

By the trailer's closing moments, Peter appears to be embracing some darker new powers. His eyes black out, his organic webbing becomes significantly more aggressive, and he unleashes a huge web tornado while battling The Hand. Whether this transformation is linked to the movie's mystery villain or simply a side effect of being bitten by a radioactive spider all those years ago remains unclear.

One thing is certain: Brand New Day doesn't look remotely interested in playing it safe. Between Hulk fights, mutant rumours, ninja armies, organic webs and The Punisher showing up to help save the day, Spider-Man's latest adventure is shaping up to be one of Marvel's weirdest and most ambitious films in years.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into UK cinemas on the 29th of July 2026.





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