Disney unveils Infinity Vision after losing IMAX screens to Dune

Going to the cinema is already a bit of a minefield. IMAX, Dolby, 4DX, ScreenX. At this point, you need a revision guide just to pick a seat. Now, The Walt Disney Company has added another one to the list.

It’s called Infinity Vision (not to be confused with the toys-to-life video game that came out about 10 years ago), and on paper, it’s a new premium cinema certification designed to highlight the “best” screens for Disney films. In reality, it also looks a lot like a very well-timed backup plan.

The announcement landed at CinemaCon just as reports suggested IMAX has prioritised Dune: Part Three for its December 18, 2026 release window. That happens to be the exact same date currently held by Avengers: Doomsday.

If that holds, Marvel’s next big blockbuster could be left without prime IMAX screens in the US. Which, for a film built to be as big and loud as possible, is not ideal.

In simple terms, Infinity Vision is Disney putting its own stamp on cinemas that already meet certain standards. Big screens, laser projection and immersive sound. If a cinema ticks those boxes, it gets the Infinity Vision badge.

Avengers: Doomsday | Only in Theaters December 18, 2026 - YouTube Watch On

The key thing is that Disney isn’t building anything new here. Unlike IMAX, which uses custom screens, cameras and projection systems, Infinity Vision is more of a quality mark for existing premium large format auditoriums.

That means it can scale quickly. Disney already has around 75 qualifying locations in the US and roughly 300 worldwide, which gives it instant reach, even if that’s still a long way behind IMAX’s global footprint.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It also means Disney can gently steer audiences toward screens it still has influence over. For years, IMAX has basically been shorthand for “this is the best way to watch a blockbuster”. Infinity Vision is an attempt to rewrite that instinct.

From a tech point of view, IMAX still has the edge. Its expanded aspect ratio and bespoke setups can actually change how a film is shot and presented. Infinity Vision, by comparison, is about making sure you’re getting a solid premium experience, not a fundamentally different one.

In other words, it’s closer to a “this will look and sound good” guarantee than a full-blown format.

Disney is not wasting time putting it to use either. Infinity Vision will roll out with a re-release of Avengers: Endgame later this year, before being used for Avengers: Doomsday in December.

Which brings us back to the bigger picture. With Dune and Avengers heading for a box office collision on the same day, screen space is about to become very competitive.

Infinity Vision does not replace IMAX. But it does give Disney a way to stay in the premium conversation, even if it cannot control the biggest screens in the room.

For audiences, it might be useful. A bigger screen and better sound is always a win. But it also adds another label to an already crowded ticket screen, where the main question is still the same.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



