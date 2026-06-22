Thanks to Emily in Paris, everyone is far more familiar with the coveted guide La Liste. It’s essentially a guide of the coolest and most chic tastemakers and eateries across the world. There are literally a staggering number of awards and accolades being dished out for London’s many restaurants, bakeries, and bars but you know that if the French rate it, it’s got to be seriously distinguished. One brilliant London bakery has been listed in the 2026 edition, marking it as one of the finest in the world, and it’s nestled in one of the city's oldest arcades.

Le Café by Nicolas Rouzard has been selected as one of the spots on La (uber prestigious) Liste. La Liste gives out annual accolades across eleven different pastry-related categories – collecting the crème de la crème of croissants, cronuts, and cracking patisserie. Le Café which is located inside Piccadilly’s gorgeous Burlington Arcade clinched the title of Pastry & Bakery Opening of the Year, proving that maybe London can compete with calorific perfection of French viennoiserie – albeit if there’s a French chef at the helm.

Nicolas Rouzard was previously the executive pastry chef at bougie London hotel The Connaught, serving up perfect pastries inside the Mayfair jaunt. He’s known for his fruit-focused pastries, with every creation crafted with a “profound respect for French culinary traditions”.

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(Image credit: Le Café)

Le Cafe marks his first solo adventure, opening up in January of 2026 serving up high-end pastries, stunning savoury brioches, and dessert-inspired coffees. Things like classic croissants and more adventurous Pineapple Banana Upside Down Cake pastries are on the menu, apprently inspired by Rouzard’s childhood, bringing French soul and culture to the cafe. As well as the expected petit dejuner, the cafe also serves up lunch and cocktails so you can euromaxx without leaving London.

Le Cafe was awarded the title alongside two other notable spots which included Maison Devoille in Dubai and Blue Box Cafe in Tokyo.

La Liste was founded in 2015 and has featured more than 35,000 restaurants, 7,00 hotels, and 3,00 pastry and bakeries across more than 200 countries. Alongside Le Café, winners included Garuharu in Seoul, Melbourne’s Madeleine de Proust of Hyoju park for Pastry Talent of the Year Award, and Pierre Hermé Paris in Singapore. Another London spot that made the list was Jacqueline at The Chancery Rosewood which won World’s Best Afternoon Tea Award.

You can find out more about La Liste’s 2026 Pastry Awards here .

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