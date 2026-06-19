Mike Myers confirms a fourth Austin Powers film is happening

If you thought that themed parties and Strictly Come Dancing’s Movie week were the last you’d see of Austin Powers then think again. Although the last Austin Powers flick we got was way back in 2002, now the star of the series Mike Myers has said there will be another.

This week, Myers was asked by a fan on Trevor Noah’s World Cup Watch Party if there would be an Austin Powers 4, and he simply responded “yes”. It’s perhaps not entirely surprising as Myers has said for a long time that he’s be interested in doing another sequel, although there were queries over whether it would actually go ahead or not.

The last film, Austin Powers in Goldmember starred Michael Caine as Nigel Powers, and Beyonce as Foxxy Cleopatra. It followed the story of Powers as he chased Dr Evil, Mini-Me, and Goldmember through time when they kidnap his father. He stops in 1975 to seek the help of Foxxy Cleopatra, an ex-girlfriend, so he can track down the kidnappers. In keeping with the other two films, it also included a lot of star power cameos. Some famous faces that popped up include: the late Ozzy Osbourne and family, Tom Cruise, Danny DeVito, Nathan Lane, Britney Spears, Gwyneth Paltrow, Quincy Jones and others.

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Myers has said if there is another film he’d like it to focus on the Dr Evil storyline.

Across the three Austin Powers films, the franchise has grossed over half a billion dollars globally and graced the fancy dress shindigs and vernaculars of hundreds of Brits. It’s also got some pretty famous fans of its own, and you know a film or series is pretty iconic when it has spawned plenty of imitations, parodies, sketches and spinoffs, like the recent Verizon advert with co-stars Seth Green, Mindy Sterling and Rob Lowe featuring alongside Myers.

The yes from Myers is pretty much the only information we have about a potential fourth film, with no word on who from the original cast (aside from Myers) might return, or what famous faces might be making a cameo.





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