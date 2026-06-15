Jack Daniel's x McLaren Halo MK1 whiskey is the distiller’s most expensive and ambitious ever — and we’ve tasted it

Whiskey lovers, start your engines — Jack Daniel's has revealed what may be the most striking bottle in its 160-year history, launching the ultra-premium Halo MK1 Tennessee Whiskey in collaboration with the McLaren Formula 1 Team. And we’ve been along to the iconic distiller’s London HQ to give it a UK-first tasting.

Priced at $599.99 (about £445), the limited-edition release is being billed as the most premium global bottling ever produced by the Lynchburg distillery, combining a bespoke Tennessee whiskey with a packaging design inspired by one of Formula 1's most recognisable safety innovations.

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The centrepiece is the bottle's dramatic sculptural housing, modelled on the Halo structure found on modern McLaren Formula 1 cars. The custom-engineered display case incorporates materials inspired by McLaren's motors, including alloy metal finishes, carbon fibre detailing and micro-suede touches, while papaya-orange accents nod to the team's famous livery.

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Inside sits a whiskey designed to nab pole position.

Halo MK1 starts with Jack Daniel's classic mash bill of 80% corn, 8% rye and 12% malted barley before undergoing the brand's signature charcoal mellowing process. The whiskey is then matured in specially constructed American white oak barrels made from staves that have been seasoned outdoors for an extended period before barrel construction. According to the distillery, the additional weathering helps soften tannins in the wood, resulting in a richer and smoother spirit.

Bottled at a throat-waking 58.7% ABV (117.4 proof), the strength carries a subtle motorsport reference. The proof point pays tribute to McLaren founder Bruce McLaren, whose first race car carried the number 58. That .7%? JD would like to think that’s a reference to Old No. 7, of course, its iconic regular offering.

Jack Daniel's x McLaren Halo M1 Tasting notes

Despite its high proof, the Halo M1 liquid is a worryingly-drinkable dram — there’s a bit of a kick as it goes down, but its almost-sweet-shop level sweetness means you could tackle this one straight and find it still very pleasant:

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Nose : Maple pecan pie, banana, vanilla fudge, orange peel

: Maple pecan pie, banana, vanilla fudge, orange peel Palate: Salted caramel, dark chocolate, clove

Salted caramel, dark chocolate, clove Finish: Brown sugar, charred oak, black pepper, nutmeg

The release represents the latest chapter in the ongoing partnership between Jack Daniel's and McLaren Racing, but it is easily the most ambitious collaboration the two brands have produced to date. For collectors, the appeal may be as much about the display piece as the liquid itself. Yet unlike many luxury releases that rely solely on extravagant packaging, Halo MK1 appears to have received genuine attention in the blending and maturation process — this is excellent liquid, more than just Old No. 7 in a McLaren jumpsuit.

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Whether it ends up being opened or displayed behind glass (just imagine it being sprayed at the winner’s podium!) Halo MK1 will pique the interest of the growing crossover audience of whiskey enthusiasts, luxury collectors and Formula 1 fans. Don't expect bottles to remain on shelves for long, so if you’ve got the cash, get off the starting grid.





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