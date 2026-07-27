London is getting a train route straight to Antwerp

Right now you can get from London to Antwerp by train fairly easily, but it involves a stop in Brussels. That changes this December.

Eurostar’s London-to-Antwerp direct line launches this December.

From 14th December, four trains a day will run from London St. Pancras to Antwerpen-Centraal. It will take two hours 41 minutes, a pretty healthy time saver compared to the roughly 3.5 hours it takes today, thanks to that stop off and train change in Brussels.

Latest Videos From Shortlist Watch full video here:

Searching through the Eurostar booking system, you can already book these direct journeys, with the cheapest fares we found starting at £44.

There’s just one snag. You can’t also book a direct return journey. This is because there’s no border and customs outpost at the Antwerp end, which we do have in London. And this also means it’s not something likely to be remedied any time soon.

Journeys back from Antwerp typically take around 3.5 to 4 hours, with a 40 minute or so stop over at Brussels — plenty of time to change platforms.

We were able to snag a return fare for £88, although you do have to be a little loose on timings to get such a low-cost total.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Michael Nguyen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

You may be able to get even cheaper travel during one of Eurostar’s regular sales. These take place a few times a year, with the lowest rates typically at £35 each way.

Get in early with these £44-a-leg tickets and you’re not doing too bad already.

Antwerp joins Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Rotterdam among Eurostar’s direct destinations, beating Cologne to the punch for a direct line.

But is Antwerp worth a visit? Its train station is one of the city’s most famous sights, so you’ll definitely catch that following your Eurostar journey out there.

The city also offers a beautiful main square, the Royal Museum of Fine Arts, and it’s known for both its food and fashion.

Should you pick it over a first visit to Paris or Amsterdam? Probably not. But the upcoming direct route makes Antwerp a top pick for Londoners looking for an easy weekend away.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



