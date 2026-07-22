"UK's largest" Titanic exhibition opens in London this weekend

If your knowledge of the Titanic is largely limited to lads slipping off wooden planks and Kate Winslet being drawn like a “French girl,” it’s time to check out a new London exhibition.

The real story of the RMS Titanic — the 270m-long supposedly unsinkable cruise liner that absolutely did sink in the North Atlantic Ocean back in 1912 — is told at Olympia London in a show that opens this weekend.

While Hyper Japan takes place over at the main Olympia London space, the Titanic Exhibition takes over Olympia West from 25th July. Sure, it may not be quite as epic an affair as the Titanic Belfast museum, which is a belter, but if you’re looking for something to do this school Summer holiday season without leaving the capital, it should prove a great fit.

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The London Titanic exhibition features recreations of the ship’s bridge and epic anchor, as well as recreations of parts of the wreckage.

These bring the kid-friendly flavour to the distinctly smaller-scale “real artefacts” that help to tell the story of the ship with a bit more authenticity, for all the adults in the room.

Expert talks

“Every object has a story to tell, revealing the scale, beauty, ambition and tragedy of Titanic in a way no reconstruction alone ever could,” says the exhibition team.

Its makers claim this is the UK’s “largest Titanic exhibition,” and it’s on tour. Don’t hang about as it’s only on at Olympia London from 25th July to 16th August.

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It then relocates to Farnborough, from 23rd October to 21st November, and pops up just a few days later in Edinburgh, from 28th November to 14th February, 2027.

The bad news: our London stint costs a bit more than the other venues. You’ll pay up to £35.83 for adult tickets (15+), £14.75 for kids, while those five and under get in for free.

For something a little more special, you can also book the Titanic London exhibition’s Expert Pass. This costs £63.23 a person, including fees, and grants access to a talk with Dik Barton. He has dived down to the wreckage of the Titanic in person, more than 20 times. He'll chat about what the experience was like, and there's a Q+A section afterwards too.

That tickets nets you the £6.99 guide book, and is available Tuesdays to Sundays, with slots at 10am and 1pm daily.





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