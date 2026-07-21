LEGO unveils 1,478-piece X-Files set, and it comes with Dana Scully's seal of approval

The truth is out there... and it's made from 1,478 LEGO bricks.

LEGO has officially revealed the ‘LEGO Ideas The X-Files’ set, bringing one of television's greatest sci-fi series into brick form for the first time. Created in collaboration with Disney (the custodians of the X-Files franchise since its merger with Fox), the nostalgic set recreates some of the show's most memorable locations and is crammed with references that long-time fans will love spotting.

At the heart of the build is Fox Mulder's legendary basement office, complete with his iconic "I Want to Believe" poster, the "The Truth Is Out There" sign, X-Files case files, and even pencils stuck in the ceiling — a nod to the agent’s habit for firing them up into his grey office’s panelling. Above the office is a forest clearing featuring a hovering UFO mounted on a transparent display stand, allowing builders to recreate one of the show's classic alien encounters.

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The set includes eight Minifigures: Fox Mulder, Dana Scully, Walter Skinner, Mr. X, Alex Krycek, Carl Busch, the gross Flukeman and a classic grey alien. You’ll have to build your own Mr Tooms though, as the stretchy and arguably-scariest X-Files monster villain didn’t make the cut for minifigure immortality.

Like every LEGO Ideas release, the set began life as a fan creation. Australian 3D artist Brent Waller originally designed Mulder's office as a personal project before LEGO Ideas voters helped turn it into an official product.

Scully's back on screen!

Debuting in 1993, The X-Files became one of television's defining sci-fi dramas, its blend of paranormal "monster of the week" investigations and an overarching aliens-on-Earth plot helping to shape modern prestige genre TV, as well as sparking the imaginations of conspiracy theorists across the globe. Across 11 seasons, two feature films and 218 episodes, FBI agents Fox Mulder (played by David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (portrayed by Gillian Anderson) became pop culture icons, with the series earning a devoted fanbase thanks to its mix of horror, science fiction and government paranoia. Its influence can still be seen in everything from Lost and Fringe to countless supernatural procedurals.

To mark the announcement, actress Anderson has stepped back into Dana Scully's shoes for a fun mini-film revealing the set:

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“I didn’t expect to be stepping back into Scully’s heels to investigate a LEGO set,” said the star.

“It has been so much fun revisiting that world all these years later. This set is a wonderful celebration of the X-Files, and the fans who have kept its mystery alive. The level of detail is brilliant - there are so many little nods that fans will absolutely recognise - and as a LEGO fan myself, I love that people can now quite literally build their own X-Files moments at home.”

The LEGO Ideas The X-Files (21369) launches in LEGO Insiders early access on 1st August, before going on general sale from 4th August for £179.99. Early buyers between 1st and 10th August will also receive an exclusive Scully's Lab Gift with Purchase, letting them carry out mini extraterrestrial autopsies, while stocks last.

As for the future of The X-Files on TV? While early reports linked a revival to Jordan Peele, the new X-Files project is actually being spearheaded by Ryan Coogler, the director of Black Panther and Sinners. Hulu has ordered a pilot, with Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel starring as a new pair of FBI agents investigating unexplained phenomena. Gillian Anderson has said she's open to making an appearance, while Coogler has promised the reboot will balance standalone monster stories with a larger conspiracy arc in the spirit of the original series. With Coogler at the helm, sci-fi fans could be eating real good again soon.

LEGO The X-Files £179.99 at LEGO The 1,478-piece is based on a LEGO Ideas fan submission that recreates Fox Mulder’s office, a forest scene and hovering UFO, with 8 Minifigures including Mulder and Scully. Pre-orders for LEGO Insiders open on 1st August.





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