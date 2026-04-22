26 miles, 26 pubs: The best London pubs for a London Marathon 2026 pint

The countdown is on — whether you’re running the race or cheering from the sidelines, the city will be taken over this weekend by the 2026 London Marathon.

Almost 60,000 runners will be lacing up on Sunday to tackle the 26.2 mile route from Blackheath to the Mall in front of Buckingham Palace.

And if you’ve built up a killer thirst to go with the blisters, or just need to lubricate your throat after shouting yourself hoarse for all the charity runners, you’ll be looking for a spot to neck a pint or two during and after the race.

Who better to steer you to the right spots than the folks behind Eat Drink Meet ? The site and app is designed to help people find great bars, restaurants and pubs near them, and the team behind it have been scouring its user’s contributions to see the most-loved pubs for marathon day.

So whether you’re looking for a pint along the route during the race itself, or are looking to celebrate with the hardy runners after the medals have been collected, these top recommendations from the Eat Drink Meet crew should have you covered.

(Image credit: Eat Drink Meet)

Best for: stopping along the London Marathon route

1. The Railway Lee, Blackheath

The Railway , which is in the heart of Blackheath Village, combines great customer service with quirky charm making it the ideal place to stop off after the race gets underway. Anyone who brings their medal in after finishing will also be treated to a free pint of Camden .

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2. Princess of Wales, Blackheath

Not far from the iconic marathon start line the Princess of Wales is the ideal spot to visit for a Sunday roast after seeing off friends and family. This is another venue where runners can get a pint of Camden on the house after completing the race.

3. Royal Standard, Blackheath

A stone’s throw from the Trafalgar Road section of the course, The Royal Standard is the perfect setting for a relaxing drink or a bite to eat as you spectate.

(Image credit: Eat Drink Meet)

4. Gipsy Moth, Greenwich

The Gipsy Moth sits within view of the famous Cutty Sark and not far from the Creek Road section (mile 6 to 7) of the course. This pub is an ideal place to stop off while waiting for runners to pass by – or, bring your medal in after the race for a free Camden Hells.

5. The Mitre, Greenwich

After cheering on loved ones, The Mitre is ideal for a nice relaxing pint and something to eat. Guests can choose from a range of delicious burgers, a Sunday roast, or even a spot of brunch.

6. The Henry Addington, Canary Wharf

The Henry Addington is right in the heart of the iconic Canary Wharf and just a three-minute walk from the underground station, the bar is a brisk walk from the Canary Wharf section of the route making it ideal for cheering on friends and family.

7. The Southwark Tavern, Southwark

The Southwark Tavern is within view of London’s iconic Tower Bridge, and another prime spot on the route to relax with a pint or cocktail in hand after cheering on this year’s runners.

8. The White Hart, Waterloo

A few minutes’ walk from Waterloo train station, The White Hart in Waterloo is the perfect pub to visit during the marathon while you wait for loved ones to cross the finish line.

9. All Bar One Butlers Wharf, Bermondsey

With enviable views of Tower Bridge and the Thames, All Bar One Butlers Wharf is a great spot to wait for the runners who you may even see from the patio area, while enjoying a spot of brunch. If you’re a runner headed there after finishing, All Bar One are offering a free Limoncello Spritz if you show your medal. Book ahead here .

(Image credit: Eat Drink Meet)

10. The Blackfriar, Blackfriars

The Blackfriars is only a few minutes from the Blackfriars section of the route and this Grade II Art Nouveau masterpiece is hard to miss when you journey through the crowds looking for a place to sit and catch your breath.

11. The Coal Hole, Strand

Another iconic venue, The Coal Hole is also Grade II listed and is part of the Savoy Court extension of the famous Savoy Hotel complex. With the finish line almost in site The Coal Hole is just a few minutes from the Victoria Embankment section of the route.

12. The Clarence, Mayfair

The Clarence is a 12-minute walk from Buckingham Palace, making it the perfect location to enjoy a quick pint or two while waiting for friends and family to cross the finish line.

13. All Bar One Tower of London

Another great spot to watch the runners go by is All Bar One Tower of London which is only a few minutes from Tower Hill, Fenchurch and Monument Underground stations. Runners can also claim their free Limoncello Spritz here too – so don’t miss out!

(Image credit: Eat Drink Meet)

Best for: celebrating with friends and family after the race

14. The Sun, Clapham

Recently refurbished, The Sun in Clapham will be hosting a brass band to celebrate runners, and is an ideal setting for a laid-back drinking and dining experience as you recover from those gruelling miles.

15. White Horse, Fulham

After running the London Marathon, it’s time to to rehydrate and refuel with carbs. What better place to stop off than at the White Horse in Parson Green, Fulham which is just moments from Parsons Green Underground Station.

16. The Falcon, Clapham

The Falcon in Clapham is known for its quirky charm, gorgeous beer garden, and painted bright blue it’s hard to miss even the most tired runner. It’s also conveniently located next to Clapham North tube station to help save those tired feet.

17. The Hope, Wandsworth

Located on the edge of Wandsworth Common, The Hope is a firm favourite in Wandsworth thanks to its classic British pub food menu and its well-stocked bar making it ideal for some post-race hydration. This is another Castle pub that’ll be hosting a brass band – meaning a lively atmosphere is guaranteed.

18. The Railway Tavern, Clapham

The Railway Tavern is also a short walk from Clapham North Underground and Clapham High Street stations. With its cosy corners it’s the perfect place to relax, catch up, and share your memories of this year’s race with loved ones.

19. Hawkins Forge, Battersea

Hawkins Forge is nestled in the vibrant heart of Battersea and is just a short walk from Clapham Junction. For any runners living in or near Wandsworth Common or Clapham Common, it’s the ideal spot for your post-race recovery – a pint is on the house here , too.

(Image credit: Eat Drink Meet)

20. Crown & Greyhound, Dulwich

The Crown & Greyhound is a recently refurbished pub in the heart of Dulwich and only a few minutes’ walk from North Dulwich station is the perfect spot to stop off post-race for runners making their way home to South London.

21. The Lamb, Chiswick

Full of character, The Lamb in Chiswick offers plenty of carb and protein-based food options to help with post recovery including the Sirloin steak sandwich, mushrooms on toasted sourdough, or a Devonshire cheddar and pancetta burger.

22. Lyttelton Arms, Camden

Another pub that boasts a great location is the Lyttleton Arms on Camden High Street and directly opposite Mornington Crescent underground station. With an irresistible fusion of tasty food, awesome drinks and an upbeat atmosphere it’s the perfect spot to enjoy that well-earned post-race pint.

23. The Washington, Hampstead

Just north of Primrose Hill, The Washington is a great venue for those runners making their way home to North London. This iconic location is a great way to end a memorable day of running.

(Image credit: Eat Drink Meet)

24. Spaniards, Hampstead

This iconic Grade II listed pub sits close to Hampstead Village and Parliament Hill and after this year’s race you may see a celebrity or two enjoying a post-race pint at the Spaniards . Show your medal at this pub and there’s a free pint of Camden with your name on it.

25. Edinboro Castle, Camden

Nestled between Camden Markets and Regent’s Park the Edinboro Castle is well known for its cosy atmosphere and welcoming hospitality offering runners a diverse menu with a wide selection of craft beers and cocktails.

26. White Hart, Crystal Palace

The White Hart is well known for its charming beer garden making it perfect for enjoying some post-race refreshment in the sun.

After spending hours on your feet, whether running or cheering loved ones on, these 26 hand-picked pubs offer great food and drink and are ideal for helping you recover in style this weekend.





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