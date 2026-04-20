7 free 2026 London Marathon events to get you in the mood for the big race

Happy London Marathon Week. For those running it, this time should be about filling your body with carbs, trying to fight off those negative thoughts and making sure you’re banking enough rest time.

If you’re struggling to sit still because you're too filled with nerves and excitement about the weekend, you can channel that energy at one of the many events taking place across the capital over the coming days that you won’t have to spend a penny to get access to.

You already know about the post-race freebies to bag , so here’s the free running events and experiences celebrating the 2026 edition of the London Marathon you can head to before you step on that start line or go to show your support.

(Image credit: Puma)

1. Run a speedy 1km to win limited edition running shoes at Puma’s London Nitro Lab

When: Friday April 24-26th April, various times

Friday April 24-26th April, various times Location: Institute of Contemporary Arts, The Mall, London SW1Y 5AH

Puma’s The Nitro Lab opens from Friday, promising events over the course of the marathon weekend, including a shakeout run with Puma athlete Lucy Davis.

If you fancy giving your legs a quick speed test, you can tackle Puma’s 1km Energy Race. That involves jumping on a treadmill and running 1km (0.62 miles) while holding a 4.00/km (7 minutes per mile) pace. If you can do it, you’ll walk away with a pair of Puma's latest racing-focused Deviate Nitro Elite 4 running shoes in a limited edition London Marathon colourway. If you prefer to protect the race legs, you could always get one of your support crew to give it a go instead.

(Image credit: SportsShoes)

Run 5km to try to win £5k with SportsShoes

When: Open now, any time

Open now, any time Location Address: 133 Shoreditch High Street, Shoreditch, London, E1 6JE

SportsShoes.com is keeping its Couch to £5k challenge running throughout marathon week, giving you the chance to snag £5,000. All you need to do is run at least 5km (or longer if you want) to its HouseofSportsShoes store in Shoreditch over in East London. You don’t have to run that 5km in a specific time or pace, or necessarily have to be taking part in the marathon to enter.

Once you’ve shown confirmation of your run through an app like Strava, you’ll be entered into the prize draw to win that big stack of cash. As well as being entered into the draw, every runner that completes the challenge can grab a free coffee in store while you scout out your next running shoe purchase.

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(Image credit: HOKA)

3. Test your sweat at the Hoka Hub

When: Friday 17th April-25th April, various times

Friday 17th April-25th April, various times Location Address: 4 Chance Street, Shoreditch, E1 6JT

Running shoe brand Hoka is giving its Hoka Hub in East London a marathon makeover, making it a place to get prepped for the race as well as hosting marathon-centric events throughout the week. That includes the opportunity to better understand what your sweat can tell you about your hydration needs during runs. Hoka has teamed up with major experts in the field of all things sweat, Precision Fuel and Hydration, to give runners the opportunity to conduct one of its insightful tests. The sessions run all week giving you plenty of time to pop in and check out your sweat profile.

(Image credit: On)

4. Make your own race-day bandana at the On LightSpray Tour

When: Friday 24th, 2pm

Friday 24th, 2pm Location: 3 Hanover Square, London, W1S 1HD

Swiss running brand On knows it’s going to get sweaty out on that course, so is putting on a workshop to show you how to make your own bandana that’s fit for the occasion. All the materials to make your marathon-fit headwear will be provided, so all you need to do is sign up here and get ready to get creative.

(Image credit: Detour Discotheque)

5. Get your head in the game at the New Balance London Run House

When: Friday 24th, 2pm-5pm

Friday 24th, 2pm-5pm Location: New Balance London Run House, Embankment Galleries, Somerset House, WC2R 1LA

New Balance is opening its Run House at Somerset House. For those who have closely studied the marathon route, that’s around the 40km (mile 25) mark when you’re edging closer to the finish line.

The Run House opens from Friday, offering a spot to (among other things) grab a snack, watch film screenings or wander around a London Community Portrait Exhibition. On Friday, from 2pm until 5pm, there’s the opportunity to take part in a pre-race regulation session. That involves some breathwork and mobility work, along with the opportunity to get the all-important shakeout run ticked off. You can sign up for the session here .

(Image credit: Asics)

6. Stretch the legs out at the Asics House

When: Monday 20th April-26th April, various times

Monday 20th April-26th April, various times Location: Kachette Annex, 347 Old St, EC1V 9LP

Asics has opened its Asics House pop-up in Shoreditch where you can join runs, create custom t-shirts and try out its latest shoes.

From Monday to Wednesday, you can book yourself in for a yoga session either from 1-2pm or 3pm-4pm. You will need to book to secure your spot (that can be done here ). On Friday, yoga is swapped out for a guided breathing session with the Saturday slot the opportunity to give yourself a last good stretch before it’s time for another carb loading binge.

(Image credit: SAUCONY)

7. Grab an exclusive drop at Saucony’s RUSH Delivery Depot

When: Thursday 23rd April-25th April, daily

Thursday 23rd April-25th April, daily Location: Saucony RUSH Delivery Depot, 131 Bethnal Green Road, E2 7DG

Saucony has plenty to keep you occupied for race week with its RUSH Delivery Depot a hub for both marathon runners and non-runners. This is a spot to grab a coffee and create custom print-outs, as well as offering the first 50 people to drop into the depot a chance to get their hands on one of the daily merchandise drops. The depot opens from 11am if you want to be in with the chance of getting your hands on that merch.





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