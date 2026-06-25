London Transport Museum is getting a serious transformation to celebrate its 50th anniversary

Whether you were a train obsessed kid or just someone who really appreciates just how speedily you can get across London thanks to the tube, everyone has a soft spot for travel in some way. London Transport Museum celebrates this universal if slightly nerdy love, and the quiet cornerstone of London’s museum scene is set to have a little glow up for its 50th birthday.

Sort of like a more wholesome version of a midlife crisis, the London Transport Museum is set to undergo a ‘once-in-a-generation’ revamp for its 50th birthday. Nestled over in Covent Garden, the project will reimagine the museum, and modernise the Grade II listed building with a dramatic new entrance which opens directly onto Covent Garden’s Piazza, with an additional 500 square metres of space for improved galleries and learning experiences.

The museum is riding a bit of a high at the moment, having welcome around 450,000 visitors last year alone – the highest annual total since it opened in 1980. Clearly, we’re all just as excited by engineering.

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(Image credit: Ryan De Matos / London Transport Museum)

As well as the physical change up to the front of the Museum the project wil also introduce some serious environmental upgrades to make the whole place more sustainable. Call it the Attenborough effect.

The big attraction though will obviously be the exhibitions. Dubbed LTM50, the central experience will tell the story of how transport shaped one of the world’s greatest cities - and how London continues to lead the way in design, engineering, creativity and urban innovation. Visitors will begin to see new experiences, upgraded visitor facilities and public-facing changes, building towards a major relaunch and anniversary celebration in 2030.

London’s Transport Commissioner Andy Lord, addressed the new plans saying: ‘For more than 200 years, London’s public transport has shaped the capital and improved people’s lives in so many ways, from the world’s first underground railway to the iconic red bus, Oyster card and the Elizabeth line." He added that London has "always led the way" with the city's public transport being "key to its economic growth and recovery", even if it doesn't feel like it when you look at just how much you pay out to TFL every week.

Luckily, the museum will be staying open and continuing to welcome in visitors whilst the upgrades are happening, and is open daily from 10am-6pm for anyone who wants to learn a little more about the history behind their commute.

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