Mad Swans, South Downs: Golf, pizza and indie-sleaze bangers make for an action-packed countryside stay for city slickers

I can’t drive. I don’t hike. I ‘touch grass’ only when politely declining a drag on my high friends’ smoke. I look on in envy at my active mates’ countryside retreat reels, but appease my soul with the fact that I’m a city boy and that the pollen count anywhere beyond the M25 will probably do me in. A break in the country isn’t for me, I say.

Or at least that’s what I thought before visiting the new Mad Swans resort in the South Downs, a rural escape with enough activities to give Takeshi’s Castle a run for its money. Built around a renovated golf course, it totally defies expectations.

(Image credit: Future)

Reachable from London in around an hour by public transport, it feels less like a traditional golf resort and more like someone squeezed together a boutique hotel, a sports club and an indie festival. It’s like an all-ages summer camp — one minute you’re hitting a golf ball, the next you’re learning the rules of padel from an enthusiastic staff member, and before long you’re arguing over digital darts while a soundtrack of alternative bangers follows you around the clubhouse.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

If you’ve ever fancied getting out of the flat, out of the city, and opening those lungs to a more lively slice of life, Mad Swans may be the break for you.

WHERE IS IT?

Mad Swans sits in the South Downs, making it an easy escape from London without the usual three-train pilgrimage that many rural resorts seem to require. The journey is surprisingly painless: roughly an hour on public transport via Waterloo and then a short transfer.

(Image credit: Future)

Once you arrive, the first thing you notice is that the place doesn’t look like a golf resort at all. The decor is bright, playful and modern, with bold colours, quirky artwork and a clubhouse that looks more like a designer’s lounge than a fusty members club. Which is appropriate, as Mad Swans isn’t a members club — there’s no membership fees to come and check out the resort, no dress code, and no arm-long list of rules to follow.

As for the surroundings, the South Downs scenery is still very much present — rolling hills, open skies and plenty of fresh air — but the vibe is contemporary rather than tweedy.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

WHAT’S SPECIAL?

The big sell here is accessibility. Mad Swans has taken activities that can sometimes feel intimidating — particularly golf — and made them approachable for absolutely everyone.

The full-sized, 12-hole golf course is designed so beginners don’t feel like they’ve accidentally wandered into the Open Championship. There are on-site pros offering lessons, but there’s none of the stuffy etiquette that puts newcomers off. No one is glaring at your swing; they’re more likely to be offering encouragement.

(Image credit: Mad Swans)

That same philosophy runs through the entire resort. Never played padel? Staff will happily explain the rules. No idea what pickleball is? You’ll be taught and offered gear to rent. Fancy a competitive game of shuffleboard after dinner? Take your time perfecting that glide.

It’s a sports-focused getaway that doesn’t require you to already be sporty — which is great, as me and my partner ended up working out muscles we never even knew we had.

WHAT’S NEW?

Though built from the bones of the Blacknest Golf and Country Club, which used to sit on the site, the whole Mad Swans concept is the fresh element. As one of the UK’s newest golf and family entertainment resorts, it’s part of a growing movement to reinvent country clubs for a younger, more casual audience.

Instead of building around exclusivity, it’s built around participation. The mix of golf, padel, pickleball, digital darts, shuffleboard and modern accommodation makes it feel far more contemporary than the traditional golf-resort formula. There are even electric bikes to rent if you want to explore the surrounding countryside.

WHO SHOULD YOU BRING?

Rather than focusing solely on serious golfers, Mad Swans has been designed around groups of friends, families and younger visitors who want a countryside getaway with plenty to do. The atmosphere is lively without being rowdy, and the young, friendly staff help create a sense that everyone is welcome, whether you’ve come for a serious golf lesson or just want an excuse to spend a weekend in the countryside. There’s romance in the eco-cabins for couples, digital pub games to help entice kids away from their screens, and terraces for a sun-kissed drink for anyone just looking to relax.

WHAT ARE THE ROOMS LIKE?

Though you can stay in the clubhouse’s boutique B’n’B style rooms, the standout accommodation option is the eco cabins, where we spent our downtime.

(Image credit: Future)

These aren’t basic camping pods; they’re stylish, modern spaces, each with its own patches of wildflower planting and outdoor furniture to sit among. Inside, all fittings are new and fresh, with the cabins including built-in, mechanized, roll-up cinema screens that make bedtime like a visit to your own private IMAX.

(Image credit: Mad Swans)

It’s the kind of place where muddy trainers don’t feel out of place, but you still get the comfort of a proper hotel stay.

However, in the blazing summer heat we’ve recently had, our eco cabin did get swelteringly hot, and the provided fan, though powerful, couldn’t quite battle the elements. It’s the one area of Mad Swans that needs a rethink, or our increasingly hot summer months may not be a comfortable time to visit.

WHAT SHOULD YOU DO DURING YOUR STAY?

This is where Mad Swans really earns its recommendation, and changed the way I thought about weekend breaks:

(Image credit: Future)

Start with pickleball or padel

Both sports are having a huge moment, and Mad Swans leans into that trend without making newcomers feel clueless. Staff are on hand to explain the rules, and within ten minutes you’ll be wondering why every local leisure centre doesn’t have pickleball courts. The Mad Swans pickleball court is particularly impressive — though outside, it’s fully covered and floodlit, with speakers blasting out tunes while you play.

It’s hard to get annoyed at a missed drop shot when Pavement’s ‘Range Life’ is floating over the PA. Don’t worry about bringing gear either — the onsite shop has all you’ll need for a game available to rent, and the same goes for golfing equipment.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Mad Swans) (Image credit: Mad Swans) (Image credit: Future)

Get competitive indoors

Dodging the rain? Or, perhaps more pertinently this summer, the incessant heat? Mad Swans has plenty to do indoors, too. The digital darts setup is ridiculously entertaining, with all the maths handled by computers and cameras, letting you focus on your triple 20s. The same goes for shuffleboard, fully digitised here, with both games talking players through the rules if it’s not something you’re familiar with.

(Image credit: Mad Swans)

Give golf a go (even if your crazy golf handicap is dire)

Even if you’ve never picked up a club before, the Mad Swans course is designed to be welcoming to everyone. A 12-hole course, it’s a fair-sight shorter than a standard course, letting you more easily fit it into a day of play — regular players will get around in under three hours.

Back tees make for a 4,030 yard course, with beginner-friendly front tees reducing that to 3,210 yards, with the course split over three par-fives, five par fours and four par 3s. It’s a well-kept and attractive course (robot lawnmowers are amusingly always going about their rounds, there are goose-filled water hazards, and the route around the course lets you easily cut back to the clubhouse if you’re not playing the full 12).

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Mad Swans) (Image credit: Mad Swans) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The course was busy the day we visited, but unlike traditional courses, we didn’t feel rushed or under observation. If there’s such a thing as a 10x bogey, it’s the ballpark we were playing in, but were able to enjoy the experience without scrutiny, making it a perfect place for wannabe pros to perfect their game.

We’d recommend starting with the Swing Barn driving range, whether you’re a newbie or a vet, though. Equipped with Toptracer digital tracking systems, and kitted out with speakers, sofas and bar service, it’s a really fun (and addictive) way to get used to golfing in relative privacy. On-site professionals can give beginners enough guidance to avoid launching balls into neighbouring counties, too — our session with Mad Swan’s wonderful go-to pro Paul saw us double our driving average in just a couple of hours.

(Image credit: Future)

Relax with some mini-golf

Now you’re ready to challenge Rory McIlroy, the mini-golf ‘Putt Patch’ feels like a breeze by comparison. A really neat little course designed to look more like an actual golf course than a zany knockabout, you can bring a beer from the bar with you and get the kids involved. With the golf, not the boozing…

Enjoy the soundtrack

As mentioned, one of the most distinctive touches at Mad Swans is the music. Instead of generic lounge jazz, you get a steady stream of alternative and indie tracks that follow you around the clubhouse, driving range and sports areas. It makes the whole resort feel younger, more relaxed and infinitely less intimidating than a traditional golf club.

For anyone who has ever felt out of place in a country-club environment, that detail makes a surprisingly big difference.

WHERE SHOULD YOU EAT AND DRINK?

You’ve got two excellent, relatively affordable eateries at Mad Swans’ South Downs location. The Potting Shed is the main restaurant, with an à la carte menu offering British comfort classics, while The Hangout is a pizzeria with a bar that also has a snug for shuffleboard and darts.