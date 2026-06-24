One of London’s tiniest and most mysterious islands is opening up to the public for a few days next month

Eel Pie Island is firmly up there in London history – and not just because it has one of the oddest, quasi historic names in the city, sharing the podium with Elephant & Castle, and Cockfosters Isle of Dogs. It’s also steeped in more Rock n Roll history than one of Jimmy Hendrix’s guitars, and for a few days next month, the usually private island is opening up to the public.

Whilst London is home to many quirky spots and hidden historic gems, none of them quite have a history like this private island in South-West London. Currently, it’s home to a selection of artist’s studios which open to the public for a couple of weekends a year, which are the only occasions average joes can actually visit the island. Dubbed a hedonistic hideaway, Eel Pie Island is basically the urban island equivalent of dungarees – mainly used by artists with a slightly bohemian vibe.

As well as the artist studios, there are also some locals too, with around 120 people living on Eel Pie Island. The island is only 8.9 acres in total, in the River Thames just off Twickenham. Otherwise it’s pretty much off limits. Luckily one of the coveted weekends where it opens up is coming our way, welcoming in new, curious faces in July

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It will give you a chance to revel in some true musical history, sharing pathways which have been trodden by famous artists including Pink Floyd, Eric Clapton, and The Who – even The Rolling Stones were known to play at the Island’s hotel every week in 1963. Towards the end of the sixties, the hotel was forced to close, and the island was inhabited by the kind of hippie communities you think exist solely as a side-joke in sitcoms and your Auntie Pam’s Christmas anecdotes that only come out after three glasses of sherry.

The island will be throwing open its doors, or rather, opening up its footbridge across two weekends in July, the 4th and 5th, and 11th and 12th, from 11am-5pm each day. The best part is that it’s free to grab a ticket, although what would you expect from a group of hippies? The tickets give each visitor a 2-hour time slot to explore the island. You won’t be able to visit without one, even though they’re free, as the Open Studios have pointed out tickets are in place to create a safe and enjoyable weekend for visitors and neighbours alike across the island. Visitors will be allowed to wander around the island, exploring the unusual landscapes and gardens, look at the artists’ workshops, and even commission them to do a specific piece for yourself if you’re feeling inspired / flushed with cash.

If you can’t make the July dates it’s worth keeping an eye out for future open days across Autumn and Winter, and even into 2027. And if you can’t wait, there’s always the Eel Pie Museum in Twickenham to tide you over.

You can find out more and book tickets here.

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