London’s private gardens are opening for one weekend this June — here are the ones to visit

When it comes to capitals, London has a famously green reputation. With over 20% of the metropolis designated as public green space, it’s no wonder it earned the moniker ‘the City of Parks’; finding foliage within walking distance of wherever you might be doesn’t usually take long.

However, many bipedal city dwellers will know that much of the best greenery is locked away; in fact, there are around 600 private gardens throughout the city, fenced off for the exclusive use of their well-to-do residents. Many times, I’ve been caught clutching the black iron railings, my face squished between the bars like a prisoner trying to break into the meticulously manicured spaces.

Well luckily, this summer, across the weekend of June 6th and 7th, gardens in 12 London boroughs will pull back the railings for us regular types. The London Open Gardens Day unlocks over 120 gardens throughout the city, accessible for two-days (some for just one day) with a modestly-priced ticket (free to under 12s), the proceeds of which go to the London Parks and Gardens charity which helps maintain the city’s green spaces. This year, there'll also be events such as walks and tours – and even a cycle ride – for keen participants.

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You can plan which ones to visit based on your interests, whether its history, horticulture or simply location using the London Garden Trust’s Garden selector . Each garden opens at different times, so be sure to check carefully ahead of travel.

Here are five of our faves to get you started:

(Image credit: London Gardens Trust / Candy Blackham)

1. Middle Temple

Where to find it: Entrance near Blackstone Chambers. Nearest postcode: EC4Y 9AT

Often whooshed past by commuters travelling along Victoria Embankment, this treat of a park behind the Church of the Knights’ Templar is usually the exclusive purview of barristers practising at the Inns of Court.

A visit inside reveals a flourishing vegetable garden, mulberry trees planted to celebrate Queen Victoria's Jubilee and beds of scented lavender and rose. Dating back to the 12th century, this cocoon of greenery was galvanising to many artists: Charles Dickens found inspiration here for the likes of Great Expectations, while The Bard was prompted to set a scene of his play Henry VI, part 1, in this very spot.

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(Image credit: London Gardens Trust / Nicholas Petridis)

2. Rosmead Garden

Where to find it: Rosmead Road (step access only), Notting Hill. Nearest postcode: W11 2JG

Part of the larger Ladbroke Estate, this garden is one of a number conceived in 1823 by London architect Thomas Allason, laid out in concentric crescent shapes throughout the area (see also Arundel Gardens).

Sitting at the bottom of Notting Hill, Rosmead flanks multi-million pound, stuccoed houses and is filled with evergreen shrubberies and three large, oval-shaped lawns. However, what makes it stand out from its neighbours is its blockbuster credentials: this beautiful pocket of serenity is the very same Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant clambered into one night in the classic 1999 rom-com Notting Hill. If you’re after a set-jetting snap, we don’t recommend breaking in, simply visit between 10am-5pm on Sunday 7th (it’s not open on Saturday 6th).

(Image credit: London Gardens Trust / Fin Nichols)

3. Eversheds Sutherland rooftop garden

Where to find it: 1 Wood Street. Enter the main reception. Nearest postcode: EC2V 7WS

Focused on bee-friendly flora, this rooftop garden is a wild hideaway in the heart of the City of London. Hidden on the top of a Superdrug near St. Paul’s, it provides a thriving pocket of biodiversity essential to insect life.

The garden, which is managed by a group of volunteer gardeners, is specifically designed to promote a breeding ground for the endangered black restart, a small, Sparrowlike bird in the flycatcher family. The gardeners’ efforts have been acknowledged by a number of awards, including the Most Innovative Design Award. It’s a wonderfully wild patch of nature to explore, crowned by beautiful views across the city, including across the dome of St. Paul’s Cathedral.

(Image credit: London Gardens Trust / Travis Thompson)

4. Emery Walker's House

Where to find it: 7 Hammersmith Terrace. Nearest postcode: W6 9TS

Once owned by notable 19th-century artist Emery Walker, this garden is like a time capsule; it’s been kept much the same as it was over 100 years ago. To wander its terracotta-tiled path is to tread on ground over 120-years old (the tiles are original from 1898) and the plants are primarily those found in the diaries of Emery’s daughter, Dorothy, who inherited the house on his death in 1933. Roses, wisteria, an ancient jasmine and vine planted over 100-years-ago are highlights.

Those with a design mind may notice nods to Emery’s friend, the seminal designer William Morris. Some flowerbeds feature plants popular in his designs, and inside, the house sports many of Morris’ original textiles and furnishings.

(Image credit: London Gardens Trust / Diana Jarvis)

5. Eccleston Square

Where to find it: Outside no. 15 (north/west gate). Nearest postcode: SW1V 1NP

It’s hard to believe this beautiful private garden in Pimlico was once a swamp, but that is indeed its heritage. Now with a tennis court at one end and a circular walkway at the other, it’s a cookie-cutter example of London’s much coveted residential squares.

What makes it truly stand out though, is its global nature. A collection of ceanothus, hailing from California, can be seen flourishing alongside giant Mexican Dahlia, a Guatemalan white sunflower tree and, remarkably, a Wollemi pine donated from Australia, once thought to be extinct. Tree peonies and a variety of climbing roses make for enthusiastically colourful accents, all part of a smart planting plan which has something blooming year-round.





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