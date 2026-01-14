The tube just got a Wi-Fi upgrade – and there’s more 5G than ever

The tube brings a lot to your day: grumpy commuters, uncomfortably close contact with virtual strangers at a horrendously early hour, and an uncomfortable 15-20 minutes where your phone drops in and out of playing music which you forgot to download so you could actually play it offline. However, soon that may change – well, the signal bit, not the body slamming strangers, otherwise the London Underground really would be unrecognisable.

High-speed mobile coverage across the Tube network has been rumoured for a while – and by rumoured, we mean promised on posters you read whilst avoiding eye contact with other people whilst you descend the elevators to the tube. Now, serious progress has been made on the roll out of said mobile coverage.

(Image credit: Dinendra Haria / SOPA / Getty Images)

The first of the new coverage across a section of the Circle and District line is now live, as well as key stations including Euston Square, Cannon Street, and Battersea Power Station – so now you have zero excuse to ghost your boss on slack to tell them you’re running late.

More spots are expected to get the coverage glow up in over 2026, including Kings Cross St Pancras which is set to go live in the next few months. Currently, 62 out of 121 Tube stations (that are actually underground underground) now receive mobile coverage in ticket halls, corridors, and platforms, with work firmly underway to extend the coverage across the tube’s tunnels. Currently in the top spots for receiving full coverage are the Northern Line and Metropolitan Line, both of which are expected to have coverage in their tunnels by the end of summer 2026.

The project aims to have the whole Tube network supplied with mobile coverage by the end of 2026, and according to TFL, the whole plan is, ahem, on track. All four mobile network operators (Three UK, EE, Vodafone, and Virgin Media O2) are involved in the rollout, so no matter who your provider is, you can still experience some quality doomscrolling on your commute.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



