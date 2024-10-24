Forget Switch 2 — Nintendo’s next big thing could be hotels and restaurants

It’s the master maker of video games, it’s branched out into theme park attractions, and continues to have Hollywood knocking at its door — now Nintendo is said to be turning its joyful attention to hotels and restaurants.

While we patiently wait for news on the Nintendo Switch 2, a new report from Chinzai Watch (via a SoraNews24 translation) reveals that the Mario makers have been busy filing applications for Class 43 trademarks. These cover everything from hotels to restaurant chains, with a number of filings submitted that include references to the Splatoon, Pikmin, Animal Crossing and Super Smash Bros. franchises.

The filings, if granted, allow for “Provision of lodging facilities, lodging facility contract mediation or intermediation functions, hotel reservation intermediation, provision of food and beverages, provision of food and beverages within a restaurant, provision of food and beverages within a bar, provision of accommodation for animals, infant/toddler daycare, provision of non-nursing residential facilities for senior citizens, provision of conference rooms, futon provision, furniture provision, provision of table linens or glassware, provision of towels.”

Anyone up for a stay in Luigi’s Mansion? Or a night out at the Donkey Kong Diner? It could be on the cards. Nintendo’s been trying its hand at all sorts of things recently, from alarm clocks to museums on its illustrious gaming heritage.

Local lodgings

These filings are most likely covering off intent for Nintendo’s native Japan — but with a Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Orlando, and a 476-acre Universal Studios park planned for Bedford in the UK, there’s no ruling out this global brand having global hospitality aspirations.

As for the Nintendo Switch 2, the unconfirmed-but-totally-expected follow up to the Nintendo Switch? That’s now looking likely to be ever further off than expected — with OG Switch sales still going strong in Nintendo’s native Japan, the latest reports suggest Nintendo is some way off from production starting for its hybrid console successor. As a result, it’s looking more likely we’ll see a Nintendo Switch 2 revealed in the second half of 2025 than any time soon.