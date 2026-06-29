Picnic in the park? Why not bring a 32-inch 4K battery powered LG TV with you?

LG has officially unveiled the StanbyME 2 Max, a supersized version of its portable lifestyle screen that swaps the original's 27-inch display for a much larger 32-inch 4K panel. It sits somewhere between a TV and a giant tablet, whilst making you consider whether you need a television fixed to your wall.

The headline upgrade is the bigger screen. The StanbyME 2 Max now packs a 32-inch 4K UHD display, giving films, games and box sets a noticeable boost over the original model's QHD panel. LG has also added Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, so the picture should look sharper and the built-in speakers should sound considerably fuller, too.

Under the bonnet sits LG's latest Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen3, which handles everything from upscaling lower-resolution content to optimising sound on the fly. AI Picture Pro enhances contrast and detail, AI Super Upscaling sharpens older content to better suit the larger display, while AI Sound Pro creates a virtual 11.1.2 surround sound effect without needing an external speaker system.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Of course, the StanbyME has never really been about raw specs. The whole point is that it goes where a normal TV can't.

Like its predecessor, the screen clips onto a wheeled stand that can be rolled from room to room, but it can also be detached completely if you want to use it elsewhere. It's a very posh version of seeing a screen rolled into history to watch Downfall.

(Image credit: LG)

It'll also rotate between landscape and portrait mode, making it better suited to everything from TikTok and Instagram Reels to video calls and mobile apps. In many ways, it feels less like a traditional television, but it's easy to see how it can fit into modern life.

LG is also leaning into the "lifestyle" side of things. The StanbyME 2 Max comes with access to LG Gallery+, letting users display more than 5,000 artworks when the screen isn't busy streaming TV. So instead of staring at a blank black rectangle in your living room, you can pretend you're the sort of person who owns a digital art gallery.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Powering the whole thing is a built-in battery that promises up to four-and-a-half hours of video playback on a single charge, meaning you won't need to be tethered to a socket. When it does eventually run flat, you can recharge it either through the docking stand or directly via USB-C.

Entertainment options include LG Channels, the company's free ad-supported streaming service, alongside the usual selection of apps available through webOS.

The StanbyME 2 Max has already picked up a CES 2026 Innovation Award in the Content & Entertainment category, although LG has yet to confirm UK pricing or a release date. Given the original StanbyME wasn't exactly cheap, expect this bigger, smarter model to command a fairly premium price when it eventually lands.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



