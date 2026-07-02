F1 drivers are taking on Silverstone in 22 fully drivable LEGO cars

The LEGO Group and Formula 1 have unveiled 22 fully drivable LEGO minicars that will take to the track ahead of the British Grand Prix, with every driver on the 2026 grid getting their own brick-built machine for the traditional pre-race parade.

That's a significant upgrade on last year's Miami Grand Prix, where drivers shared just 10 LEGO cars in a parade that quickly descended into the kind of light-hearted chaos fans couldn't get enough of. Instead of politely waving to the crowd, the drivers spent most of the lap laughing, overtaking each other and nudging rival teams, creating one of the most widely shared moments of the entire F1 season.

Fans wanted more, and it's been delivered.

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Rather than sharing cars between teams, every one of the 22 current Formula 1 drivers will have their own personalised LEGO racer, each inspired by their team's 2026 livery and complete with official colours, sponsor detailing, team logos and driver numbers.

These aren't static display pieces either. Each minicar is made from more than 28,000 LEGO bricks, is fully drivable and can reach speeds of up to 25km/h, meaning they'll complete a full lap of Silverstone before the main event gets underway.

Building the fleet was no small task. A team of 20 LEGO designers, engineers and builders spent more than 6,400 hours bringing the cars to life at the LEGO Group's factory in Kladno, Czech Republic, balancing authentic Formula 1 styling with LEGO's unmistakably playful design.

The expanded parade is the latest step in the growing partnership between LEGO and Formula 1, which has become one of the sport's most successful collaborations since launching its full product range earlier this year.

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With rivalries already bubbling away across the 2026 championship, don't expect the drivers to take it easy just because they're behind the wheel of something made from plastic bricks. If Miami proved anything, it's that once the helmets go on, every race becomes competitive, even when the top speed is closer to an e-bike than an F1 car.

The British Grand Prix gets underway this Sunday at Silverstone, but there's every chance the biggest smiles of the weekend will arrive long before the lights go out. If the sequel is anything like last year's viral hit, expect plenty of bumping, overtaking and the sort of racing that reminds everyone that, underneath it all, Formula 1 drivers are still just big kids when you hand them a LEGO car.





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