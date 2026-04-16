A$AP Rocky caught playing the new handmade retro games console that he's helped bring to life

If you like your tech a bit less polished, and a lot more interesting, this might be one to keep an eye on.

The 'hOMMEMADE Game Console' is a custom-built retro machine that looks like it’s been pulled from an alternate-universe Nintendo lab. It runs on RetroPie, packs a flip-up LCD screen, and comes wrapped in a clean cream-and-blue shell that leans hard into that late-90s aesthetic.

It’s got all the right bits, too. Dual red analogue sticks, a bright blue d-pad, classic four-button layout, plus Select and Start where you’d expect them. Round the back, there’s USB support and a power toggle, nothing flashy, just properly thought-through. You also get two SNES-style wireless controllers in the box, which tells you exactly how this thing’s meant to be used: on a sofa, arguing over split-screen.

What’s pushed it onto people’s radar, though, is who’s already been spotted using it. A$AP Rocky himself has been seen trying it out on Instagram, giving the console a bit of early hype before it’s officially on sale. And that should come as no surprise, given that hOMMEMADE is backed by AWGE — A$AP Rocky's own creative agency.

That low-key rollout fits with the brand behind it. hOMMEMADE isn’t your typical tech company chasing mass production, it sits somewhere between design studio, streetwear label and hardware tinkerer.

A post shared by hOMMEMADE (@hommemade) A photo posted by on

The focus is on small-batch, design-led pieces that feel more like collectibles than off-the-shelf gadgets, often blending nostalgia with modern functionality. Which explains why buying one isn’t straightforward...

There’s no listed price and no standard checkout, if you want the console, you’ll need to enquire directly through the website. That suggests limited quantities, custom builds, or at the very least something that’s not being churned out at scale.

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The appeal here isn’t just playing retro games, it’s owning something that feels deliberately made, slightly rare and a bit different from the usual identikit tech. We still don't know anything about software or how the console runs, but its certainly one to keep an eye on.

In a world of identical consoles and endless digital downloads, this is the opposite: tactile, niche and built with actual personality. Whether that’s worth the mystery price tag is another question, but it’s definitely got people paying attention.





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