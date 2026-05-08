The best Steam Deck games: 35 essential titles for Valve’s handheld PC wonder

The Steam Deck has quietly become the best way to play PC games full stop. Not because it’s the most powerful machine around — it absolutely isn’t — but because Valve’s handheld has nailed something the games industry spent years overcomplicating: convenience.

This is a machine that lets you chip away at a 100-hour RPG on the sofa, sneak in a roguelike run on the train, or replay an indie classic in bed with headphones on and the rain battering the windows outside. It’s the Nintendo Switch energy PC players had been craving for years.

And while every week brings another “Steam Deck Verified” badge, not every game actually feels right on a handheld. The best Steam Deck games are the ones that respect your time, suit shorter sessions, scale beautifully to the Deck’s screen, and don’t require a keyboard shortcut cheat sheet taped to your forehead.

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From sprawling epics and endlessly replayable deckbuilders to indie darlings and old-school action classics, these are the Steam Deck games worth installing immediately.

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(Image credit: Steam Store)

Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred

Buy it on Steam

There was a point where the idea of playing Diablo IV on a handheld sounded faintly absurd. Blizzard’s demon-slaying action RPG is huge, relentlessly online and visually dense — the sort of game traditionally associated with expensive desktop rigs glowing in dark bedrooms at 2am. And yet on Steam Deck, it feels unexpectedly perfect.

Part of that comes down to the structure. Diablo IV is built around loops: quick dungeon clears, gear grinding, seasonal objectives and endlessly tweaking character builds until entire screens explode into showers of gold and gore. Those rhythms naturally suit portable gaming. You can jump in for 20 minutes, complete a Nightmare Dungeon, salvage a mountain of loot and suspend the Deck instantly without disrupting the flow.

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What’s also helped is Blizzard’s steady stream of post-launch improvements. The game today feels dramatically stronger than it did at launch, with smarter itemisation, faster levelling and far more satisfying endgame systems.

Vessel of Hatred, the game’s first major expansion, pushed the story deeper into Mephisto’s corruption while introducing the lush jungle region of Nahantu and the agile new Spiritborn class. Blizzard also added Mercenaries, the Dark Citadel co-op activity and major gameplay overhauls alongside the expansion.

Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred | Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Then there’s the all new Lord of Hatred add-on.

The new Skovos region swaps endless muddy wastelands and gothic misery, for an eerie Mediterranean-style island full of ancient temples, cults and sun-bleached ruins, and is one of the most visually interesting places Blizzard has made for Diablo in years.

And then there are the classes. The new Warlock class lets you play like a complete menace — summoning demons, corrupting enemies and chaining together ridiculous spell combinations. Meanwhile the returning Paladin scratches that classic Diablo power fantasy of becoming an unstoppable holy tank smashing through hordes of demons.

But the thing that will keep you glued to the Steam Deck is the loot and build variety. Blizzard’s finally leaned into the sort of experimentation that’s made rivals like Path of Exile such gigantic hits. Skill trees are more flexible, and the new Horadric Cube systems let you customise gear in genuinely interesting ways, letting you spend hours tweaking builds as almost everything feels viable now. Basically, if you bounced off Diablo IV originally because it felt a bit repetitive, the new expansion finally gives the game an identity of its own, not just within the Diablo franchise, but within the wider ARPG genre. Even cynical longtime Diablo fans on Reddit seem cautiously impressed, which honestly might be the strongest endorsement of all.

The result is a version of Diablo IV that feels bigger, darker and considerably more confident than the original release.

Why it’s great on Steam Deck: Loot-heavy dungeon runs, seasonal grinding and instant suspend-and-resume make it dangerously easy to play for “just 10 minutes” before accidentally losing an entire evening.

The best Steam Deck games

(Image credit: Steam Store)

1. Animal Well

Buy it on Steam

One of the cleverest indie games of recent years, Animal Well drops you into a strange subterranean labyrinth full of cryptic puzzles, hidden pathways and deeply unsettling pixel-art creatures. It looks cute from a distance, but there’s something wonderfully eerie beneath the surface.

The joy here comes from Metroidvania-esque discovery. Every screen hides another secret, every item opens up fresh possibilities, and the game trusts players enough to work things out for themselves.

Why it’s great on Steam Deck: The low-power visuals barely dent battery life, while the pick-up-and-play exploration loop feels perfect for handheld sessions. Just a few MB to download, you’ll hardly notice it on your hard drive, either.

(Image credit: Steam Store)

2. Aperture Desk Job

Get it on Steam

Valve essentially made Aperture Desk Job as a playable Steam Deck instruction manual, but thankfully it’s also very funny. Set in the Portal universe, this short comedy adventure turns office work into total chaos.

It’s packed with sharp writing, absurd gadgets and enough in-jokes to keep longtime Valve fans grinning throughout, even if the runtime is only a couple of hours. But hey, it’s a freebie with every Steam Deck purchase, so just fire it up!

Why it’s great on Steam Deck: It was literally designed to showcase the Steam Deck’s controls, haptics and features.

(Image credit: Steam Store)

3. Balatro

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The game responsible for thousands of destroyed sleep schedules, Balatro somehow transforms poker into one of the most addictive roguelikes ever made. Every run becomes an escalating whirlwind of jokers, multipliers and gloriously broken point-spiralling combinations.

It’s easy to learn, impossible to stop playing and dangerously suited to the “just one more run” mindset.

Why it’s great on Steam Deck: Short runs, simple controls and instant suspend-and-resume make it borderline too convenient.

(Image credit: Steam Store)

4. Batman: Arkham Asylum

Buy it on Steam

Before superhero games became bloated live-service monsters, Arkham Asylum delivered a tightly focused gothic action adventure with brilliant pacing and still-excellent combat.

Roaming the asylum as Kevin Conroy’s Batman remains a genuine thrill, while Rocksteady’s detective mechanics and predator encounters still hold up remarkably well. Just note that you’ve got to mess around with an ageing launcher to get things running here, requiring some touchscreen use that isn’t best suited for hooking up a Steam Deck to a TV. A minor inconvenience for an all-time great.

Why it’s great on Steam Deck: Older AAA games are often ideal Deck material, and Arkham Asylum runs beautifully while barely touching the battery.

(Image credit: Steam Store)

5. Blue Prince

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Part puzzle game, part roguelike mystery box, Blue Prince turns a shifting mansion into one of gaming’s most compelling mind-scratching challenges. Every room placement changes the shape of your run, and every clue drags you deeper into its layered secrets.

It’s exactly the kind of smart, conversation-generating indie hit that flourishes on PC.

Why it’s great on Steam Deck: Ideal for slower, thoughtful sessions curled up on the sofa with headphones.

(Image credit: Steam Store)

6. Cuphead

Buy it on Steam

Studio MDHR’s run-and-gun masterpiece remains one of the most visually stunning games ever made. Every frame looks hand-animated, every boss feels wildly inventive, and every victory feels earned. If Walt Disney circa-1940 had a Steam Deck, he’d probably have commissioned something just like it.

Yes, it’s brutally difficult at times, but the sheer charm of its mid-century cartoon aesthetic makes repeated failure weirdly enjoyable.

Why it’s great on Steam Deck: Tight controls and quick retry loops make handheld play feel natural.

(Image credit: Steam Store)

7. Dave the Diver

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One minute you’re harpooning sharks in a mysterious underwater trench, the next you’re managing a sushi restaurant. Dave the Diver should feel like total chaos, yet somehow everything clicks together perfectly.

It’s charming, funny and constantly introducing new mechanics before you’ve had time to get bored.

Why it’s great on Steam Deck: Bite-sized objectives make it dangerously easy to squeeze in “just 20 minutes”.

(Image credit: Steam Store)

8. Death’s Door

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A moody little action adventure about a crow collecting souls shouldn’t work this well, but Death’s Door nails the balance between melancholy atmosphere and satisfying combat.

There’s a touch of Zelda, a hint of Dark Souls, and a gorgeous isometric art style tying everything together.

Why it’s great on Steam Deck: Smooth performance and compact dungeon design make it perfect for portable play.

(Image credit: Steam Store)

9. Disco Elysium

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Still one of the best-written games ever made — if not THE best game ever — Disco Elysium transforms a detective RPG into something strange, political, hilarious and deeply human.

The real action happens inside your own head, as competing personality traits argue with each other while you attempt to solve a murder. It runs like a dream on Steam Deck, with a cracking soundtrack and some of gaming’s most memorable characters.

Why it’s great on Steam Deck: It feels surprisingly close to reading a great novel on a handheld device.

(Image credit: Steam Store)

10. Dispatch

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A stylish narrative adventure built around emergency-response decision making in a superhero-filled world, Dispatch mixes branching storytelling with tense real-time choices.

It’s one of those games where conversations matter as much as reflexes, making every decision feel loaded with consequence. Just keep an eye out for the surprise willies — this one's not for kids...

Why it’s great on Steam Deck: Dialogue-heavy games feel wonderfully intimate on the Deck’s smaller screen.

(Image credit: Steam Store)

11. Dredge

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At first glance Dredge looks like a relaxing fishing game. Then the fog rolls in, strange creatures emerge from the depths, and things become worryingly Lovecraftian.

Its blend of exploration, inventory management and creeping horror is quietly brilliant.

Why it’s great on Steam Deck: Slow-paced exploration and short voyages make it ideal for handheld gaming.

(Image credit: Steam Store)

12. Elden Ring

Buy it on Steam

The idea of playing Elden Ring on a handheld still feels faintly ridiculous, yet Valve’s machine handles FromSoftware’s masterpiece surprisingly well.

The Lands Between remains one of the greatest open worlds ever created — vast, mysterious and packed with unforgettable boss fights. And it’s of course tough-as-nails, a trait that feels a little more manageable when you can chip away at its brutal combat gauntlets on the go.

Why it’s great on Steam Deck: Being able to chip away at exploration and boss attempts in portable sessions is genuinely transformative.

(Image credit: Steam Store)

13. Hades & Hades II

Buy ‘em on Steam: Hades | Hades II

Supergiant’s Hades already felt like one of the greatest handheld games ever made, and Hades II doubles down on the formula with even slicker combat and richer storytelling.

Both games marry fast-paced roguelike action with genuinely excellent characters and writing. The comic-book-like isometric art style is bold without being demanding, meaning it's easy to get consistently great framerates to match the speedy combat.

Why they're great on Steam Deck: Few games complement the Deck quite as perfectly as a quick Hades run before bed.

(Image credit: Steam Store)

14. Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Buy it on Steam

Six Halo games in one package is already absurd value, but the Steam Deck turns Master Chief Collection into a portable nostalgia machine.

Whether you’re replaying Combat Evolved or diving into Reach, Bungie’s original trilogy still delivers some of the best FPS campaigns ever made.

Why it’s great on Steam Deck: Older Halo titles run smoothly and feel surprisingly natural with handheld controls.

(Image credit: Steam Store)

15. Hollow Knight & Hollow Knight: Silksong

Buy ‘em on Steam: Hollow Knight | Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hollow Knight remains one of the defining modern Metroidvanias: beautiful, melancholy and deceptively enormous.

Meanwhile Silksong spent years becoming gaming’s most mythical sequel before pummelling waiting fans into submission with its difficulty upon release. But whether you’re revisiting Hallownest or stealing yourself for Hornet’s follow-up adventure, the series feels tailor-made for portable play.

Why they're great on Steam Deck: Tight platforming and exploration-heavy design work brilliantly on the Deck.

(Image credit: Steam Store)

16. Inside

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Playdead followed Limbo with something darker, stranger and even more visually arresting. Inside is a short experience, but every moment feels meticulously crafted.

Helping a mysterious boy navigate a dangerous, Lynchian world, it has perhaps the most memorable ending in indie-game history. It’s the kind of game that sticks in your brain for years.

Why it’s great on Steam Deck: The cinematic pacing feels incredibly immersive on a handheld screen.

(Image credit: Steam Store)

17. Into the Breach

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Subset Games took the tactical brilliance of FTL and distilled it into razor-sharp mech combat. Time travelling mechs take on city-stomping kaiju in a strategy game with the complexity of chess and the cool-factor of a Godzilla film.

Every battle in Into the Breach feels like a tiny puzzle box where careful planning matters more than luck.

Why it’s great on Steam Deck: Turn-based gameplay makes it perfect for quick sessions or travel.

(Image credit: Steam Store)

18. Marvel Cosmic Invasion

Buy it on Steam

Dotemu’s retro-inspired Marvel brawler channels the spirit of classic arcade beat-’em-ups while modernising the action with slick visuals and co-op chaos.

It’s colourful, fast and gloriously comic-book ridiculous, letting you tear enemies to shreds as Wolverine, Spider-Man, and more Marvel superheroes than even an Avengers film can handle.

Why it’s great on Steam Deck: Beat-’em-ups have always thrived on handhelds, and this feels built for portable co-op.

(Image credit: Steam Store)

19. Mass Effect Legendary Edition

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Commander Shepard’s trilogy still represents one of gaming’s greatest sci-fi sagas. The remastered collection sharpens the visuals while preserving everything fans loved about BioWare’s space opera.

The Steam Deck also makes those lengthy RPG campaigns feel far more approachable, with the revamped visuals giving some spit and polish to the classic games without giving the Steam Deck too much of a workout. If you’re the lucky owner of an OLED Steam Deck, the HDR mode here is a real showcase for the quality of that premium screen, too.

Why it’s great on Steam Deck: Being able to tackle missions in shorter bursts makes the trilogy less intimidating. For those that remember Mass Effect the first time around, playing it now on a handheld feels like a mini marvel.

(Image credit: Steam Store)

20. No Man’s Sky

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A whole galaxy in the palm of your hand? Why not?! Few games have transformed themselves like No Man’s Sky. What launched as a disappointment is now one of the most expansive and relaxing sci-fi sandboxes around, letting you explore incalculable individual planets, and carving out your own personal story among the stars.

Why it’s great on Steam Deck: Great suspend-and-resume support makes interstellar wandering incredibly convenient.

(Image credit: Steam Store)

21. Outer Wilds

Buy it on Steam

Explaining Outer Wilds without spoiling it is almost impossible. What starts as a charming space exploration game slowly becomes one of the smartest and most emotionally devastating mysteries in gaming. Go in blind if you possibly can — it’s quietly one of the greatest puzzle games of all time.

Why it’s great on Steam Deck: The game’s slower pace and exploration-heavy structure feel ideal for handheld immersion.

(Image credit: Steam Store)

22. Pentiment

Buy it on Steam

Obsidian’s murder mystery trades explosions and combat for illuminated manuscripts, theological debates and Renaissance politics.

That might sound wildly niche, but Pentiment turns historical storytelling into something utterly absorbing. There’s nothing else quite like it.

Why it’s great on Steam Deck: It plays beautifully in handheld mode thanks to its slower pace and text-driven structure.

(Image credit: Steam Store)

23. Persona 5 Royal

Buy it on Steam

Stylish to an almost absurd degree, Persona 5 Royal combines dungeon crawling, social simulation and turn-based combat into one of the best JRPGs ever made.

It’s massive, yes, but the Steam Deck somehow makes its length feel manageable. For anyone that ever wished they could have lived their youth out as a moody, impeccably dressed teenager on the streets of Tokyo’s Harajuku district, this is the one.

Why it’s great on Steam Deck: Daily in-game routines translate perfectly into shorter portable sessions.

(Image credit: Steam Store)

24. Pizza Tower

Buy it on Steam

Imagine Wario Land after six espressos and you’re halfway towards understanding Pizza Tower.

Its manic animation, chaotic speed and wonderfully unhinged energy make it one of the funniest platformers around, with an animation style that’d make 90s Nickelodeon fans proud.

Why it’s great on Steam Deck: Fast levels and snappy controls feel superb on handheld hardware.

(Image credit: Steam Store)

25. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Buy it on Steam

Ubisoft quietly delivered one of the best Metroidvanias in years with The Lost Crown. Combat feels fluid, movement is razor sharp and the time-manipulation mechanics are brilliantly inventive.

It deserved far more attention than it received, re-inventing the classic franchise for a new era. It’s also generously priced.

Why it’s great on Steam Deck: Smooth platforming and compact exploration loops make it ideal for portable gaming.

(Image credit: Steam Store)

26. Resident Evil: Requiem

Buy it on Steam

Capcom’s latest survival horror entry proves the RE Engine remains astonishingly scalable. Resident Evil: Requiem balances tense horror with cinematic action while still running impressively well on handheld hardware.

It’s exactly the kind of technically ambitious game that makes the Steam Deck feel slightly magical.

Why it’s great on Steam Deck: Suspense-heavy gameplay works brilliantly with headphones and handheld immersion, and somehow manages to run at a decent pace on the modest hardware.

(Image credit: Steam Store)

27. Slay the Spire & Slay the Spire 2

Buy ‘em on Steam: Slay the Spire | Slay the Spire 2

The original Slay the Spire essentially invented the modern deckbuilding roguelike boom, blending card strategy with endlessly replayable runs.

The sequel expands on that formula without losing the elegant simplicity that made the first game such a phenomenon, eating away hours while you battle monstrous foes in quick succession with a deftly-managed card hand.

Why they're great on Steam Deck: It feels dangerously close to carrying an infinite time machine in your backpack.

(Image credit: Steam Store)

28. Stardew Valley

Buy it on Steam

No list of Steam Deck essentials would be complete without Stardew Valley. Farming, fishing, mining and romance shouldn’t be this compelling, yet millions of players continue disappearing into Pelican Town for hundreds of hours.

Few games feel as comforting, and few games offer as much memorable player-steered storytelling.

Why it’s great on Steam Deck: It genuinely feels like the game was born for handheld play.

(Image credit: Steam Store)

29. Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Buy it on Steam

A gloriously daft comedy adventure packed with surreal British humour, Thank Goodness You’re Here! feels like an interactive cartoon made by people raised on The Beano and regional pub banter. It’s wonderfully silly in the best possible way, and the perfect way to wile away a gloomy Sunday with its explosive energy.

Why it’s great on Steam Deck: Short scenes and quick laughs make it perfect for casual portable sessions.

(Image credit: Steam Store)

30. The Case of the Golden Idol & Rise of the Golden Idol

Buy ‘em on Steam: The Case of the Golden Idol | Rise of the Golden Idol

These brilliantly strange detective games ask players to reconstruct crimes using observation and deduction alone from mostly-static crime scenes.

There’s no hand-holding, no glowing objective markers — just your brain, a notebook and an increasingly bizarre conspiracy to unravel.

Why they're great on Steam Deck: Solving mysteries on a handheld somehow makes the experience feel more intimate and tactile.

(Image credit: Steam Store)

31. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Buy it on Steam

Yes, Skyrim has been re-released more times than anyone can count, but there’s a reason Bethesda’s fantasy RPG refuses to die.

The freedom, atmosphere and sheer volume of things to do remain wildly compelling over a decade later. And having all those ruins, forests and tombs to explore in the palm of your hand is a perfect reason to return to this all-timer.

Why it’s great on Steam Deck: Wandering Skyrim from a handheld still feels faintly impossible.

(Image credit: Steam Store)

32. Undertale & Deltarune

Buy ‘em on Steam: Undertale | Deltarune

Toby Fox’s RPGs balance absurd comedy, emotional storytelling and inventive combat systems unlike anything else around. Both games thrive on personality, constantly surprising players with clever fourth-wall-breaking ideas. If you were raised on JRPGs and are looking for a series that understands what makes them great while having a wildly subversive streak, you shouldn’t miss out.

Why it’s great on Steam Deck: Their retro presentation and compact download sizes make them ideal handheld companions.

(Image credit: Steam Store)

33. Unpacking

Buy it on Steam

A game about unpacking boxes shouldn’t be emotionally devastating, yet Unpacking quietly tells an entire life story through objects alone. Cosy, meditative and surprisingly affecting, it’ll churn up nostalgic memories while scratching that itch for a good tidy-up.

Why it’s great on Steam Deck: The tactile drag-and-drop gameplay feels wonderfully relaxing on handheld.

(Image credit: Steam Store)

34. Vampire Survivors

Buy it on Steam

Another game responsible for countless vanished evenings, Vampire Survivors strips action games down to pure dopamine. You move — controlling nothing else onscreen — while thousands of enemies explode, numbers go up, and suddenly two hours have disappeared.

It’s ridiculously cheap, endlessly replayable and impossible to uninstall.

Why it’s great on Steam Deck: Few games better demonstrate the Steam Deck’s “instant gaming machine” appeal.





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