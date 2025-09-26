ROG Xbox Ally X price revealed as handhelds go up for pre-order
Everything's an Xbox
The ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X gaming handhelds are finally up for pre-order, starting at £499.99.
Microsoft throws around the term Xbox like that meme of Oprah giving everyone in sight a car. But this latest incarnation of what an Xbox is has a bit more weight to it.
The ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X are handhelds made by Asus in partnership with the Xbox team. You’ll pay £499.99 for the standard edition, £799.99 for the more powerful ROG Xbox Ally X.
You can pre-order now, ahead of their October 16th release date.
Wondering which to buy? While they look like twins there are major upgrades in the ROG Xbox Ally X.
It has a much more powerful AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor and Impulse Triggers, to deliver the same kind of haptic experience offered by the Xbox Series pad. The more expensive model also gets 24GB RAM and double the storage — 1TB instead of 512GB.
There may be a £300 disparity between the two, but the difference is far greater than that of the cheapest Steam Deck and the most expensive one.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
What this dynamic duo has over the competition is an interface designed to give you something closer to the Xbox console experience. Make no mistake, these are full-on handheld PCs. But they also boot into a full-screen Xbox interface.
Could it be the future of Xbox? That’s one hope. But one important part to note is the ROG Xbox Ally handhelds won’t simply play absolutely everything in your Xbox library, because these things play PC games, not Xbox ones. It’s just a handy fact there’s a whole heap of overlap between the two libraries these days.
Asus has already made a couple of pretty similar-looking handhelds, just without the Xbox extras, the Asus ROG Ally and Ally X. However, Asus claims the ROG Xbox Ally X delivers “up to 30%” better performance in games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle compared to the non-Xbox version.
It makes sense, given the ROG Xbox Ally X has a newer processor.
Andrew Williams has written about all sorts of stuff for more than a decade — from tech and fitness to entertainment and fashion. He has written for a stack of magazines and websites including Wired, TrustedReviews, TechRadar and Stuff, enjoys going to gigs and painting in his spare time. He's also suspiciously good at poker.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Get a first look at OD — Jordan Peele's game collab with Metal Gear legend Hideo Kojima
Where OD meets P.T.
-
Xbox Cloud Gaming hits the road with LG
Don't game and drive
-
The best Metroidvania games, ranked! Metroid, Castlevania, Hollow Knight and more
Celebrate the long-awaited launch of Hollow Knight: Silksong with this definitive list
-
Arcade2TV-XR review: Meta Quest controller brings the arcade to your living room in VR
Meta Quest compatible kit lets you create your own virtual arcade, no change machine required.
-
Billie Eilish launches a new UNO deck with Mattel
Quite the UNO reverse
-
Pokémon Go is getting a progression revamp, and a level 80 cap raise
Five years later
-
At Gamescom 2025 everything old is new again, as a retro-revival wave crashes over video games
From '80s throwbacks to classic re-releases, the giant German gaming show was playing the old-skool hits
-
Monkey Island creator's next game revealed, and it's not what you might expect
Vampire Survivors with doomscrolling