New Pokemon game leak reveals every planned release for the next 5 years
From Gen 10 to a Pokémon MMO: What the massive ‘Teraleak’ might reveal about the future
In what may be the most expansive Pokémon leak in franchise history, a new cache of data, dubbed the “Teraleak”, has revealed potential future projects for the series. It includes early plans for Generation 10, a Pokémon MMO, and even concept ideas for a third Pokémon Legends game.
The information, allegedly lifted from Game Freak’s servers in August 2024, only began surfacing publicly this week, around the launch of Pokémon Legends: Z-A. As exciting as these leaks are, they should still be read with a pinch of salt.
Gotta leak 'em all
The newly disclosed files reportedly include working titles, in-engine animation tests, early gameplay concepts, and prototype builds. Among the biggest claims: Pokémon Wind/Waves, a dual-theme Gen 10 entry with weather mechanics; a codename “Seed” project described as an online, multi-region Pokémon game connecting Sinnoh, Hoenn, and more; and a Gen 11 roadmap targeting release in 2030. There’s also sketch material for a Pokémon Legends 3 set in Galar, supposedly 1,000 years in the past and ambitious remake ideas spanning multiple regions.
But none of this is confirmed. Leaks, especially of this scale, often contain outdated plans, discarded ideas, and internal prototypes that never make it into final releases. As seen in past leaks (including prior Legends beta builds), many features get cut or altered before a game ships. What appears in the Teraleak may have been abandoned, reworked, or never intended for public release.
Nintendo, along with The Pokémon Company and Game Freak, have not verified these rumours and is taking legal steps to contain the fallout. In April 2025, Nintendo filed a subpoena in U.S. courts seeking Discord’s cooperation to reveal the identity behind the Discord handle “GameFreakOUT,” who allegedly posted much of the leaked content online. The request aims to gather the leaker’s real name, address, phone, and email, under claims of copyright violation.
Historically, Nintendo has vigorously protected its intellectual property: the company has sued leakers, enforced copyright takedowns, and pursued subpoenas in past cases involving Pokémon-related leaks.
For fans, the Teraleak provides tantalising glimpses into what could be next. But until Nintendo or Game Freak makes official announcements, treat these leaks as speculative blueprints, intriguing to discuss, but not authoritative.
