Get a first look at OD — Jordan Peele's game collab with Metal Gear legend Hideo Kojiima
Where OD meets P.T.
The first major teaser has been dropped for OD, the videogame that auteur game director Hideo Kojima is working on with auteur film director Jordan Peele.
In classic Peele / Kojima fashion, almost three-and-a-half minutes of game footage later, we’re left largely none the wiser as to what OD is all about.
OK, that’s not quite fair. We already knew OD was a horror title, and the “Knock” teaser re-affirms some of the cast and the technologies the game will adopt.
OD will star Sophia Lillis — star of Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves and the IT movies — who we appear to be adopting the POV of during the trailer.
Other actors mentioned in the trailer include Udo Keir and Hunter Schaefer, both of whom have real horror pedigree.
“Ten years since the XXXX horror XXXX, XXXX. The cursed XXXX have once again XXXX into the forbidden,” the teaser’s partially obscured teaser text reveals. Nice and clear, then.
The first-person view, domestic setting and deeply ominous sound effects may remind some of P.T., the iconic playable teaser game demo made in anticipation of a Silent Hills game that never came out. It was to be made by Kojima Productions.
The trailer’s last moments show a lifelike rendition of Sophia Lillis with tattoo-like markings that gradually become more apparent as what appears to be a horrible monster approaches from behind her. It’s creepy stuff.
As also hinted at in the trailer, OD uses Unreal’s Metahuman tech to create those super-realistic renditions of human characters, based on an actor’s real performance.
You can get more of a look behind the making of the game from the recent Kojima Productions 10th Anniversary livestream, which features Kojima talking about the studio’s history.
In that 10 years, Kojima Productions has made Death Stranding and Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, showing quite what a departure from "business as usual" OD is.
These latest teasers don’t tell us anything about the nature of Jordan Peele’s involvement with the production.
OD was announced in December 2023 at the Game Awards, during which Peele was described as “one of several talented storytellers involved in the project.”
Kojima also described OD as a “totally new style of game – or rather, a new form of media.”
The game is being made in collaboration with Xbox Game Studios. But in this era of Xbox, such a partnership is no indication OD will be limited to Xbox consoles rather than PlayStation 5. No release date for OD has been announced as yet.
Andrew Williams has written about all sorts of stuff for more than a decade — from tech and fitness to entertainment and fashion. He has written for a stack of magazines and websites including Wired, TrustedReviews, TechRadar and Stuff, enjoys going to gigs and painting in his spare time. He's also suspiciously good at poker.
