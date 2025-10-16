PlayStation Plus unleashes horror heavyweights this October
Spooky season is here on PlayStation
Sony’s rolling out a seriously stacked October lineup for PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra members, and it’s tailor-made for Halloween. Subscribers can expect a fog-soaked, jump-scare-filled month, led by the highly anticipated Silent Hill 2 remake, which finally makes its PlayStation debut on the 21st of October.
Joining the psychological horror classic is Until Dawn in its new PS5 definitive edition, the slasher hit that’s equal parts teen drama and gruesome death simulator.
There’s also V Rising, a vampire survival game that lets you rebuild your castle and hunt humans under the moonlight, plus Poppy Playtime: Chapter One, for anyone who fancies being terrorised by sentient toys.
Balancing all that fear is a hit of high-energy chaos. Yakuza: Like a Dragon returns with its wild RPG combat and big-hearted storytelling, As Dusk Falls brings a dose of narrative tension, and Wizard With A Gun rounds things off with some stylish spell-slinging sandbox mayhem.
For retro fans, Tekken 3 joins the Premium Classic Catalogue, arguably the fighting game’s golden era and still one of the best button-mashers ever made.
The full lineup arrives on the 21st of October for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers. Meanwhile, Essential members aren’t left out of the fun; October’s games include Alan Wake 2, Goat Simulator 3 and Cocoon.
Whether you’re in it for scares, street fights or surreal storylines, this month’s PS Plus drop is one of Sony’s most complete lineups and is perfectly timed for a long, spooky weekend indoors.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
