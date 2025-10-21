Fan favourite Green Michelin starred restaurant is heading to central London in new expansion plans

It’s hard to find something that doesn’t go out of style, especially in a capital city that never sleeps on the same thing twice. However, there are a couple of notable exceptions which have stood the test of London time, surviving through the epicurean hedonism of the noughties, through the pandemic, and have been given a new lease of life by TikTok’s foodie influencers. And no other place sums this up better than Richmond’s Petersham Nurseries.

Whilst its original Richmond outpost and teahouse have been going steady, the Boglione family were forced to close their Covent Garden sites La Goccia and The Petersham, back in February after six years of trading owing to financial challenges.

Now, Lara Boglione and husband Giovanni Mazzei have confirmed they will be back in central London, opening up a new site, Trogolo. As the name suggests, the new site is a Florence-inspired trattoria and bar that will serve up a seasonal menu, changing to optimise fresh produce. The name comes from the Italian word for trough - although we’re pretty sure that’s not how diners will be expected to eat. Maybe it’s just further proof that even normal words sound suitably appealing in Italian. According to the team, it’s inspired by the stone basins found in farmyards across Tuscany, which symbolise the heart of rural life.

The restaurant is set to open in Notting Hill on Westbourne Grove next month, meaning diners could be enjoying some mouthwatering munch before Christmas. The ingredient-led seasonal menu is expected to include dishes including a 24-month aged conta senese, fritto of sage leaves, handmade tagliolini with white truffle, all washed down by an extensive 350-bottle wine list - mostly Tuscan, of course.

It will be spread across two floors, with Trogolo’s dining room celebrating conviviality and simplicity with a stripped-back decor and long communal tables perfect for shared dining, and marble-topped tables for two. As well as a bar, the restaurant will have a secluded outdoor courtyard, although this probably won’t be its selling point with its autumn-winter opening.

Petersham Nurseries has welcomed countless celeb fans over its life, including Madonna, Mick Jagger (who was a family friend of the Boglione family), Ryan Reynolds, and Blake Lively - even the Avengers cast have popped in. So, as well as your usual celeb spotting and tourist dodging that’s almost inevitable around Portobello Road, you can pop in to one of London’s newest spots.