Pokémon Go is getting a progression revamp, and a level 80 cap raise

In 2020, the Pokémon Go level cap was raised from 40 to 50. Five years later, Niantic has flung it all the way to level 80.

The concept is that from October 15th, when the cap rises, Pokémon Go will use a progress system designed to feel “more fun and engaging.”

As anyone who spent months grinding their way through the current level system, seemingly making barely any progress, this will make a lot of sense. Some will also see their level change automatically once the new system is in place.

“A number of players can expect to jump in level based on their total earned XP, but don’t worry, no player will go down in level,” says the Pokémon Go team.

The new era will see new research tasks introduced for the higher levels up to 80, and those required for levels 41-50 at present will change too.

Already feeling miffed your previous hard work is going to be downgraded in favour of a more approachable system? Pokémon Go is going to mark the occasion with unlocks.

Up until October 15th, you can continue earning levels to unlock a set of commemorative cosmetics and — just for the current level 50 crowd — a smug avatar pose. Here are those unlocks and the level you’ll need to be by October 15th to get them:

Level 1-49: Special Commemorative medal

Level 41: Glasses

Level 43: Avatar pose

Level 45: Hat

Level 47: Avatar pose

Level 49: Boots

Level 50: Jacket

Level 50: Avatar pose

Level 50: Special Commemorative medal

These will not be available to unlock after October 15th. And to help you along, Pokémon Go will offer XP boosts up until that cut-off.

XP gains from “Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws” will be doubled while raids and Max Battles come with a 3000 XP bonus. “Timed Research” will be available to players level five and up, worth up to seven million XP according to the Pokémon Go team.

If you’ve dropped off the now 9-year-old Pokémon Go, it’s not the worst time to drop back in .

Elsewhere in the world of Pokémon Go, a Sunkissed Shores event is currently in progress. It sees the Dondozo Pokémon introduced, with a chance to encounter one in three-star raids.

