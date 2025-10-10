Doja Cat joins Fortnite for Fortnitemares Halloween season, among a host of horror icons
Fancy a Scooby snack?
Fortnitemares is back for 2025, and this time, the queen of chaos is none other than Doja Cat. Not just a spooky skin or a glorified Halloween playlist cameo, no, this year she’s the big bad. Horns, claws, glowing eyes - it's full demon-core.
It’s a bold move, but it also makes sense. Fortnite has never been shy about mixing music and mayhem. We’ve watched Travis Scott go full planet-sized messiah. Ariana Grande turned into a glittery space paladin. Billie Eilish, black-lit and brooding, stalked through neon dreamscapes.
The reveal came wrapped in a slick, blood-red trailer, with Doja stepping out like a boss-level succubus sent to make your squad wipe itself. You can check out the trailer below, where we see she’s also not alone.
Fortnitemares has always been Fortnite’s spookiest moment of the year, a weird, wonderful mix of fan service, horror nostalgia, and crossover chaos. Over the years, we’ve seen the game for children casually welcome the likes of Michael Myers, Ash Williams, Ghostface, and Rick Grimes into the fold, as if they were just there to grab a Slurp Juice and chill. This year? Scooby-Doo and the gang have rolled up, probably wondering how they ended up sharing a lobby with Jason Voorhees, Huggy Wuggy, and even art from the Terrifier films.
Meanwhile, a new map called Nitemare Island is dropping on the 10th of October, bringing more haunted POIs than a Reddit conspiracy thread. There’s also a returning Horde Rush mode, but this time, it’s demons.
And just to keep things spicy, Fortnite’s also still running its K-pop Demon Hunters collab, because there’s no upper limit to how much Halloween one game can handle. Rumi, Mira, and Zoey from HUNTR/X are out here looking like they were styled by Lucifer’s personal glam team.
His footsteps are the last thing you’ll hear… pic.twitter.com/qo0R4wXo4yOctober 9, 2025
Fortnitemares kicked off on the 9th of October and runs through to the 1st of November, which gives you just enough time to grind for skins, get scared half to death, and wonder how this game manages to do everything all at once without breaking a sweat.
So yes, Doja Cat is now your Halloween overlord. Fortnite is possessed, and it’s never looked better.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
