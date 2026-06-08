Ruark's gorgeous new R710 Music Console is built for the streaming age, but still loves CDs

As streaming continues to dominate how most people listen to music, British audio brand Ruark is making a compelling argument for keeping your CDs and vinyl records close at hand.

Launching as part of the company's 40th anniversary celebrations, the new R710 is the most powerful addition yet to Ruark's acclaimed 100 Series range. Designed as an all-in-one music hub, it combines seemingly every modern listening option imaginable with a design language that feels lifted straight from the golden age of hi-fi.

At first glance, the R710 looks every bit the premium piece of furniture. Available in either Fused Walnut or Satin Charcoal finishes, it leans heavily into the seventies-inspired styling Ruark has become known for, pairing tactile physical controls with a large 6.8-inch colour display.

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Underneath that retro-inspired exterior sits a very accomplished bit of kit. Streaming support includes Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Qobuz Connect, Apple AirPlay 2, Google Cast and internet radio, while Bluetooth arrives courtesy of aptX HD. The system also supports high-resolution audio files and can access music stored on local network drives or USB devices.

Where the R710 really stands out, though, is its refusal to abandon physical media. At a time when many manufacturers have quietly ditched disc drives altogether, Ruark has doubled down with an integrated CD player and built-in phono stage for turntables. It's a move that feels increasingly sensible as both formats continue to enjoy a resurgence among younger listeners and collectors alike.

There's also a practical side to the R710's ambitions. HDMI eARC connectivity means it can double as a powerful TV sound system, while multiroom support through AirPlay 2 and Google Cast allows it to slot seamlessly into a wider home audio setup.

Power comes from a newly developed Class-D amplification system capable of delivering up to 200 watts per channel. That's a considerable amount of muscle for a product of this size and should provide enough headroom to make everything from delicate jazz recordings to blockbuster movie soundtracks sound suitably expansive.

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The all-in-one audio market has become increasingly crowded in recent years, but Ruark has carved out a reputation for building products that strike a rare balance between lifestyle appeal and genuine hi-fi credentials. The R710 looks set to continue that tradition.

The Ruark R710 is available now in Fused Walnut and Satin Charcoal finishes, for £2,199.





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