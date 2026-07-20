Tower Bridge goes from Thames to tabletop as LEGO reimagines London’s most iconic landmark
Note to American friends: this is NOT London Bridge
You’ve walked over it, you’ve possibly floated under it, and watching its bridge lift is a rite of passage for anyone visiting London. And now? You can build it, too — LEGO has just revealed an all-new Tower Bridge model for brick-building landmark lovers.
The 3,745 piece set (number 21067) is about as faithful a recreation of the bridge as you can get at this scale, measuring over 13.5 in. (35 cm) high, 35 in. (89 cm) wide and 7 in. (19 cm) deep. Aimed at adults rather than younger builders, it includes a working draw bridge and a new shield with the City of London Coat of Arms printed on it across the upper walkway, which will make it a true collectors piece for those that have other fantasy-themed LEGO armies. There’s even a tiny red double decker bus to complete the illusion of a mini block London.
With its tan bricks and blue highlights, the set really captures the grandeur of Tower Bridge, a site only matched by Big Ben when it comes to recogniseable London locations.
The real Tower Bridge was completed in 1894, and is renowned for its twin Gothic towers and draw bridges. In the real world the bridge spans 800 feet and stands 213-foot tall, with the bridge still opening to passing waterway traffic as many as 900 times a year. Never seen it in action? You can check out the timetable for the next lift here.
A second attempt
It’s not the first time LEGO has brought out a Tower Bridge model in brick form. The landmark was also released in a larger ‘LEGO Creator Expert’ version in 2010, as model number 10214. It was retired in 2018, meaning only pricey second hand models are available now to collectors.
That model measured 102cm long and 45cm, making it more of a play, rather than display, piece. Though smaller, the new model’s detailing makes it a more accurate representation of the Thames-spanner.
This new build will is up for pre-order now, and goes on general sale on August 1st 2026, direct from LEGO.com and LEGO retail shops. It’ll cost £269.99.
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Gerald Lynch is the Editor-in-Chief of Shortlist, keeping careful watch over the site's editorial output and social channels. He's happiest in the front row of a gig for a band you've never heard of, watching 35mm cinema re-runs of classic sci-fi flicks, or propping up a bar with an old fashioned in one hand and a Game Boy in the other.
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