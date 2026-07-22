Hands-On: Samsung lays down the foldable gauntlet to Apple with its new Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and interestingly shaped Z Fold 8

If this were a game of chess, the bosses at Samsung would be saying “your move, Apple”.

We won’t know if the South Korean giant has a checkmate over its Cupertino, California-based rival for a couple of months yet, but with the introduction of three new foldables the board is set and the game is very much on.

Samsung’s trio of foldables each have a unique hook, with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra sitting atop the pile when it comes to features, design and price, boasting powerful AI chops for ‘power-maxxing’ (Samsung’s phrase, not mine).

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Then there’s the uniquely proportioned Galaxy Z Fold 8 (and there’s a very good reason for its new passport-like size and shape), while the compact Z Flip 8 gets even slimmer and lighter as it makes a play for the most portable foldable around.

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: In short...

The most capable AI productivity foldable

Samsung’s slimmest and lightest fold ever

Display has almost no visible crease

Foldable screen equivalent to two 6.5-inch displays side-by-side

equivalent to two 6.5-inch displays side-by-side Price starts at £1,899

256GB, 512GB or 1TB of storage, 12GB or 16GB of RAM

(Image credit: Future)

The ultimate foldable?

If you’re looking for the ultimate foldable phone, the Samsung Z Fold 8 Ultra could well be it. I’ve had hands-on time with it, and it’s impressively slender. Yet despite its wafer thin design, it still feels solid.

It’s the firm’s slimmest and lightest foldable to date. Compared to the phone it’s replacing - the Galaxy Z Fold 7 - it also boasts a brighter display, bigger battery, and upgraded camera system.

(Image credit: Future)

The upgraded hinge has a satisfying tactility to it, while the new Flex Titanium Technology display allows the phone to drop weight while remaining strong, while also offering up a smoother, flatter display.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The central visible crease on foldable displays has long been a bone of contention for some folk, but with the Z Fold 8 Ultra it’s impressively hard to see. Run your finger over the centre of the interior screen and you’ll feel a subtle undulation, but it’s less pronounced than on the firm’s previous foldable phones.

It’s not quite the smoothest or least visible crease I’ve seen in a foldable display - that honour remains with the Oppo Find N6 for now - but it’s pretty darn close.

(Image credit: Future)

A smart, yet subtle design tweak over the Z Fold 7 is the chamfered edge on the non-hinge vertical side of the phone, allowing you to guide the handset open a little more easily with your thumb - something the flat sides on the predecessor made trickier.